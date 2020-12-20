Counting On: Are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo looking to quit?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are rumored to be mulling over their spot on Counting On.

In recent weeks they have been working on building and expanding their lifestyle brand and moving away from being connected to the Duggars.

This isn’t surprising given the sponsorships and partnerships Jinger has lost over the last year.

Are Jinger and Jeremy quitting Counting On?

According to The Sun, the couple is having deep discussions about their future.

The source told the publication, “The contracts with the network are a bit crazy, they are very locked in and it stops them from making money in many other ways.”

Of course, that isn’t the only thing holding them back. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are banking on their children to keep the show going and making money.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been vocal about not being paid for their appearances on Counting On, which is part of the reason they walked away. Recovering what Jill was owed wasn’t easy, but they did manage to collect something.

But, according to what the source had to say about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s pay, they are averaging only about $3,000 per appearance for both of them. That, coupled with the availability they need for filming and the other things they cannot do while under contract aren’t really worth it for the couple.

Building their own brand

Not too long ago, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar debuted their Hope We Hold podcast. That took off for the couple and became something they did together to further their brand and set them apart from the Duggars.

Shortly after welcoming Evangeline Jo on November 22, the couple debuted their merchandise line, Hope & Stead. They have been heavily promoting their products, and so far, it looks like followers are purchasing from them.

Setting themselves apart is going to be an uphill battle for the couple. With all of the Duggar controversies that follow, finding partners may be tough. Jinger has struggled with this already, and last year was a disaster for her as her partnership with Fonuts fell apart almost as quickly as it was announced.

For now, though, it looks like Jinger and Jeremy are remaining with the show. They recently released the TLC introduction to their baby girl, Evangeline. And, it was revealed that filming was happening again, so it will likely be some time before they disappear from the show if they quit.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.