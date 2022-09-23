Countess Luann de Lesseps stuns in a string bikini while vacationing in Los Angeles

Luann de Lesseps shows off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Luann de Lesseps was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, and she held an apple for 12 seasons.

It remains to be seen if Luann will be asked to join the Legacy cast, but she isn’t waiting around by the phone as she is out having fun!

The former Countess is currently in Los Angeles living it up, and recently had a pool day where she showed off her amazing body. Luann posed by a pool in the hills of LA, overlooking the city, in a skimpy bikini by famed swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

The cream-colored metallic two-piece featured a triangle design top tied in the neck and back and beautifully accented Luann’s curves. The matching bottoms showcased ties at the waist and featured metal cord ends, matching the bikini top’s hardware.

Luann’s medium length hair was casually pulled back in a hair claw, and she sported round-framed black sunglasses.

She captioned the photo, “Feels like summer to me! Happy #Fall ❤️ #LA“

Luann de Lesseps has transformed during her years as a Housewife

Viewers have seen her life transition in many ways; going from a Countess to a commoner, getting married and divorced, and becoming a recording artist and cabaret star.

Now that the show is on a hiatus as they revamp the cast for the original cast, and also work on the spin-off show called RHONY: Legacy, Luann is keeping busy with her touring show, Countess Cabaret.

Luann also starred in the first installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, filmed in Turks & Caicos and premiered on Peacock in November 2021.

Luann and Sonja Morgan filmed a show together over the summer

According to reports, Luann and New York City Housewife Sonja Morgan were spotted filming a new show in a rural town in Illinois. The local news had announced that the ladies would be in their town to interact with the community.

The new show would be much like The Simple Life, which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, where Luann and Sonja highlighted the difference between country life and life in Manhattan. There has been no announcement on the title of the new buddy show, but loyal Housewives fans are sure to love it.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.