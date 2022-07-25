Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge flaunts post-baby body one month since welcoming daughter Maya

Taylor flaunted her amazing post-baby body one month after welcoming her and Cory’s second daughter. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge showed off her incredible post-baby body just one month after giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Maya.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Taylor and Cory welcomed their second child together, daughter Maya Grace Wharton, last month. Maya was born with a congenital heart defect called Tricuspid Atresia, requiring the newborn to undergo open-heart surgery at six days old.

Maya joined big sister Mila Mae Wharton, Cory and Taylor’s eldest daughter together, and big sister Ryder, whom Cory shares with Cheyenne Floyd.

Taylor and Cory met while filming Ex on the Beach in November 2017, and the two have been linked romantically ever since, with Cory trading his former playboy lifestyle for fatherhood.

Since bringing their daughter Maya home from the hospital, Taylor has been more active on social media and recently took to her Instagram Stories to do some social media influencing.

Plugging the “workleisure” apparel brand CUTS over the weekend, Taylor shared a video of herself and Cory modeling the company’s clothing and, in the process, showed off her trim body after giving birth last month.

Taylor chose to model a simple, pink t-shirt from the brand, paired with a pair of black leggings and a baseball cap, keeping the look casual. Taylor propped one hand on her hip, showcasing her trim waistline and flat tummy.

Taylor’s ample assets were also displayed in the pic, with her black leggings popping against the light-colored background. The 28-year-old mom of two wore her long, blonde hair down as it nearly cascaded to her waist in the mirror selfie.

Taylor was fired from Teen Mom OG in 2020

Although Cory is still involved with MTV for his multiple appearances across the network — including Ex on the Beach, The Challenge, The Real World, and Teen Mom OG — Taylor was fired from MTV two years ago after racially insensitive tweets of hers resurfaced.

Not only did Taylor’s firing mean she would no longer appear on Teen Mom OG, but it also meant that MTV canceled her and Cory’s birth story for their daughter Maya, Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory and Taylor’s Baby Special.

MTV’s statement read, “MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media.”

Despite Taylor’s dismissal from MTV, Teen Mom OG fans have been begging Cory to pop the question after “playing house” for long enough. For now, though, Taylor and Cory are focused on their family and the health of their new baby girl.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.