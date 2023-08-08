Cory Wharton says he would ‘love’ his own Teen Mom spinoff show

MTV star Cory Wharton has appeared on multiple reality TV shows and now he’s looking to expand his resume.

Cory might be best known for his appearances on The Challenge, earning a reputation as one of the best in the game in recent years.

After meeting his baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd, while competing on The Challenge: Rivals III, Cory earned himself a spot in the cast of Teen Mom OG after Cheyenne welcomed their daughter, Ryder.

Cory has since appeared in Teen Mom Family Reunion and, most recently, Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Cory’s longtime girlfriend and second baby mama, Taylor Selfridge, joined him this season to share their family’s storyline, including their daughters, Mila and Maya.

Although Cory has already made a name for himself and his family on reality TV, he’s hopeful that he can continue to share his storyline in a more personalized way.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Cory opened up about his 1-year-old daughter Maya’s congenital heart condition, his co-parenting relationship with Cheyenne Floyd, and his hopes of expanding his reality TV presence.

Cory shared that although he appears on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, his involvement in the show revolves around Cheyenne’s storyline more than his own.

Cory Wharton dishes on his storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“I would say the biggest thing about Teen Mom is that it’s through Cheyenne’s voice,” Cory told the outlet. “And what I mean by that is she’s always gonna have the last say… you know, the show’s called Teen Mom, it’s not called Teen Dad!”

Cory continued, “So we’re like kind of side characters in the show, so we just kind of do our thing and have fun with it.”

The 32-year-old father of three added that he would “love” his own spinoff show.

Cory admittedly would ‘love’ to star in a Teen Mom spinoff

“I would love a show about what’s going on and our co-parenting thing because I think we can be very entertaining,” Cory added.

This season, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are getting an inside look at the struggles Maya faced as she suffered complications after undergoing open heart surgery, landing herself in the ICU on a ventilator, and how Cory and Taylor navigated it all.

As Monsters and Critics reported, little Maya was born with Tricuspid atresia, meaning she was born without the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle.

These days, Maya is doing much better health-wise, and Cory acknowledges how fortunate he and Taylor are, and they’re happy to live in the moment.

“Health is wealth because you don’t know what you have until you lose it,” Cory told The Daily Mail. “But honestly, we’re just trying to enjoy every moment, and all my daughters are healthy.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.