Corona Blakey claims she ‘hates’ 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members

Corona Blakey isn’t wasting any time mincing words.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer is speaking out now that Season 6 has come to an end.

Ahead of Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All, Corona is spilling all the hot tea on Instagram.

The Philly-based midwife-in-the-making took a shot at her 90 Day Fiance castmates in her latest Instagram Story upload.

As requested, Corona indulged her followers with an Instagram Q&A on Saturday.

She called her Q&A session, “Oh lord. This was requested. What y’all wanna know? lol.”

Corona calls her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmembers ‘fools’

One question came from an Instagram user who asked Corona, “Are you close with any other cast members?”

Corona isn’t fond of her castmates. Pic credit: @corona_supernova_90day/Instagram

To answer the question, Corona recorded herself enjoying some self-care with a green clay facemask as the song “I Want it That Way” by The Backstreet Boys played in the background.

Corona paused the camera to reveal her answer: “No I hate those fools honestly. 😂”

In the second half of her recording, Corona panned the camera to reveal two of her castmates, James and Metalia (Tatha) Solis, had joined her for the recording.

James and Tatha also wore green facemasks with serious expressions on their faces as the background song changed to The Real Slim Shady by Eminem.

Corona unabashedly puts Ingi on blast

So, was Corona referring to the rest of the cast, or was she joking about “hating” James and Tatha?

That may not be entirely clear, but what is crystal clear is Corona’s dislike of her Icelandic ex, Ingi Hilmar.

Corona has been taking aim at her former boyfriend on social media, most recently referring to her ex as an “ugly ogre,” as Monsters and Critics recently reported.

Now, Corona is taking shots at Ingi’s skills — or lack thereof — in the bedroom.

In another Instagram Story recording, Corona talked about whether she was currently dating or not.

Admittedly, Corona told her followers that she isn’t sure she’s sexually attracted to men anymore, implying that Ingi was to blame.

“I know that sounds harsh, but like I’m really, I’m not sure,” she began.

“The last sexual encounter Ingi and I had was five minutes of missionary, where he proceeded to drool in my mouth accidentally,” Corona claimed.

“I’m sorry, just thinking about it makes me wanna hurl,” she added with a look of disgust on her face.

Corona and Ingi will face off at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All

As a preview of Monday night’s first installment of this season’s Tell All teases, Corona and Ingi are going to have it out on stage.

We won’t find out the details about what happened until the Tell All airs, but Corona indicated that something major went down, leading to a messy breakup.

Corona flips off Ingi (who appeared via video call) and asks him, “Why the f**k did you even show up with that smug f**king smile on your face?!”

Corona and Ingi’s castmate, Sean, chimes in, “And he’s laughing like the piece of s**t that he is,” before making a verbal threat.

“You’re lucky you’re not sittin’ here in person,” Sean warns Ingi. “You know exactly what you’re doing. You’re a scumbag.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell Air premieres on Monday, November 18 at 8/7c on TLC.