Corey Rathgeber gets bashed for lying after revelation he is already married to Evelin Villegas

Critics slammed Corey Rathgeber after he revealed that he is already married to Evelin Villegas. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber has come under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans for keeping his marriage to Evelin Villegas a secret.

The third episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way left viewers on a cliffhanger when Evelin dropped a bomb on her sisters that she and Corey had already gotten married.

Evelin’s sisters disapprove of Corey because of the time he spent with a girl named Jenny from Peru while he and Evelin were broken up.

Despite their vastly different cultures and life goals, Corey and Evelin took their relationship to the next level when they tied the knot.

Evelin made it clear more than once on The Other Way that getting married was never part of her life plan, so 90 Day Fiance fans wondered why Corey would go through with marrying her.

Corey first confirmed his marriage to Evelin on a 90 Day Fiance post on Instagram, telling fans of The Other Way, “Yep it’s true! Keep watching to see the full story behind it. There will be many long awaited questions to be finally answered!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Corey Rathgeber confirms marriage to Evelin Villegas on Instagram

Now, Corey has also taken to his personal Instagram page to confirm the news of his nuptials.

In an Instagram post dated Tuesday, September 14, Corey told his followers, “Its finally revealed that we did actually get married years ago…”

“Stay tuned because so many of the long awaited questions will be answered very soon! Are you guys ready?” Corey concluded his caption, along with a pic of himself and Evelin smiling from a scene of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Corey’s followers quickly jumped down his throat for his post, shooting down his credibility and the credibility of the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans bash Corey Rathgeber

One of Corey’s followers took his post to mean that the storylines on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aren’t genuine.

They commented, “soooo just proof that the storyline/90 day fiancé is complete bulls**t? good to know!”

Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Another one of Corey’s followers questioned his credibility and wrote, “Well here goes to the last 5% of credibility we had in Corey.”

One follower, in particular, had some choice words for Corey and promised they wouldn’t be watching anymore after discovering that Corey withheld his marriage from the fans.

“What a bulls**t storyline!! Why not be honest about it?? Every other couple has been honest & we followed their story!” the disgruntled follower commented.

They added, “I kept saying there is no way you are there this long & you kept lying & telling us the B.S. about the prom dress, girl in Peru, planning this expensive wedding!! It’s crap!!! Well, this former fan is saying Buh BYEEEE! Not that you care!!!”

Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey has been finding himself in hot water lately with fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

After Corey compared his and Evelin’s relationship issues with that of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s, critics bashed him once again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers felt that Corey and Evelin’s situation is nothing like Ariela and Biniyam’s.

And who could forget the scene where Corey offered Evelin his sister’s “old, dirty” prom dress to wear as a wedding dress?

Now that you know Corey and Evelin have been hiding their marriage for years, does that change how you feel about them or the show?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.