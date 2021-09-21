Corey Rathgeber from 90 Day Fiance is opening up about the real story behind his first wedding to Evelin Villegas

Corey is spilling the beans about his first wedding to Evelin in hopes of making amends with angry fans. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey Rathgeber of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is trying desperately to reconcile with fans after Evelin outed the couple’s secret nuptials on a recent episode.

The surfer took to his Instagram to share some inside details about the quick one-hour ceremony, but fans were less than pleased with the abridged version since they already watched their story on the new season.

90 Day Fiance’s Corey opens up about wedding number one

Corey shared some photos from the big day, and it looked pretty casual. The TLC personality started by saying, “Here is the full and complete story of when and how me and Evelin got married! On June 11th 2019 me and Evelin got secretly married in Guayaquil, Ecuador.”

Evelin wore a white linen top while Corey wore a blue button-down shirt. Both seemed to be wearing blue jeans to try to bring that shotgun wedding look together.

Corey revealed some details, sharing, “We didn’t tell anyone because Evelin wasn’t ready for her family or anyone to know she had gotten married at that time. I respected her wishes. We decided to keep it a secret.”

Even TLC was kept out of the loop as Corey revealed, “The production team was not made aware of this because we had just finished filming our first season. At the time we were not in talks with filming again. So we didn’t feel obligated to inform them. It was a very private and special moment for us!”

“When we arrived in Guayaquil we went to the place to get married. However, we forgot one very important fact. We needed witnesses. We tried, but they would not marry us without having at least 2 witnesses! So we went out to the streets in search of 2 random strangers to help us out. It took some time. We offered $20 to a couple and they decided to help us out.”

Corey and Evelin’s wedding took less than a few hours

According to Corey, “The process only took a few hours and that was it. We were married! It was a very special and surreal moment shared only with the one I love! I am happy and so grateful. I will never forget that wonderful and crazy experience.”

Evidently not was all well in their wedding paradise as Corey revealed a former 90 Day Fiance buddy betrayed them, saying, “I eventually did tell a specific cast member about our secret marriage. Unfortunately, she preceded to tell everyone and attempted to make it as public as possible. She twisted our story into her own version and attempted to make us look like frauds.”

TLC fans immediately acknowledged that the star in question could be Laura Jallali. @90daytrollin shared “Laura spilled the beans 🤣🤣.” Viewers will recall Laura made a trip out to Ecuador last year, but it did not end well.

Corey ended his post by writing, “I feel like we have the right to privacy. Primarily during that time and for that moment. We are not hiding anything from you guys. This season will update you on everything that is to come.”

90 Day Fiance fans are over Evelin and Corey

Fans have already been pushed to their limits when it comes to Corey and Evelin’s storyline. 90 Day Fiance viewers feel that their intelligence has been insulted.

90 Day Fiance viewers have already shared their disdain for Evelin and the way she treats Corey, with many citing that the American just may enjoy being humiliated daily.

Evelin’s selfish attitude has brought much backlash her way, but Corey always seems to defend her.

After the most recent 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, viewers were appalled that Evelin allowed her sisters to speak to her husband in such a rude manner.

90 Day Fiance fans wanted Corey to make a power move

The Other Way viewers made it clear that they felt Corey should have stuck up for himself after discovering he was eating bull testicle soup and getting an earful.

TLC viewers made it clear on Instagram that Corey should have defended himself against his two mean sisters-in-law. @My900llbFiance shared a humorous photo of Cinderella’s ugly step-sisters with a comparison photo.

Another fan page made it clear they would have handled the altercation differently, saying, “If I was Corey I would have flipped the whole damn table over on those hyenas.”

Corey’s re-telling of the couple’s first wedding has done little to placate 90 Day Fiance watchers. If anything, the Instagram post has only angered viewers more.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.