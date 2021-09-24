Corey Rathgeber defends why wife Evelin ‘looks so different,’ tells fans she looks ‘better than ever’

Corey Rathgeber admitted his wife Evelin looks “different” and told his fans she looks “better than ever.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have noticed that Evelin Villegas looks different lately and her husband Corey Rathgeber thinks she looks “better than ever.”

Corey Rathgeber came to his wife’s defense when a curious fan asked about her changed appearance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have probably noticed that Evelin’s appearance has changed from Season 1 to Season 3.

It appears that Evelin has gained some more weight and is looking healthy and confident.

So when one of Corey’s followers asked him what Evelin’s secret to looking gorgeous was, he divulged that she actually had a health issue.

Corey Rathgeber reveals Evelin Villegas struggled to gain weight

Corey took to his Instagram Stories for a fan Q&A and one question read, “[Evelin] looks different & gorgeous what’s her secret?”

Corey explained, “She has always struggled with gaining weight.”

He continued, “No matter how much she would eat she always stayed around 82-84 LBS.”

“Luckily she has recently been able to gain and looks better than ever!” Corey shared.

Fan account @90daytrollin on Instagram shared screenshots from Corey’s Instagram Story Q&A.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans call out Corey over Evelin’s weight

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans spoke up about Evelin’s weight gain, and some weren’t believing it.

Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

“That’s cute he thinks she weighs 82-84lbs. There is literally no way,” commented a 90 Day Fiance on the post.

Another fan of The Other Way questioned Evelin’s weight and thought maybe Corey had a typo.

“85 pounds??? Is Evelin 4’10”? Also it’s called autocorrect, Corey. Take advantage of it,” the critic wrote.

Corey and Evelin got bashed and made headlines recently for hiding their marriage from fans.

During last week’s episode of The Other Way, Evelin dropped a bomb on her sisters during wedding dress shopping when she disclosed she and Corey already wed a year prior.

Evelin Villegas in Season 1 vs. now on The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Corey confirmed the news on an Instagram post by 90 Day Fiance and Evelin took to her Instagram Stories to explain why they decided to elope and keep it a secret.

Evelin’s sisters Lipsi and Lesly made headlines for their actions as well and 90 Day Fiance fans called them out for feeding bull penis soup to Corey.

However, Evelin came to their defense and told her fans, “You will all fall in love with my [sisters].”

