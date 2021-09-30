Corey Rathgeber apologizes to Evelin Villegas after divorce comments, will ‘use mistakes to become better’

Corey Rathgeber responded to Evelin Villegas’ comments about wanting a divorce. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Corey Rathgeber apologized to his wife Evelin Villegas’ after her divorce comments and said he’s going to learn from his mistakes.

Evelin Villegas called Corey a “lying coward” after she watched last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Evelin claimed that she is learning about Corey’s lies, along with viewers, as she watches the episodes each week.

Previously, Corey told Evelin that he had a meaningless fling with a girl named Jenny from Peru while he and Evelin were on a break in their marriage.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Corey and Evelin eloped in 2019 and kept their marriage a secret until Season 3 of The Other Way, shocking their families and viewers.

However, during last week’s episode, Corey confided in a friend that his relationship with Jenny was actually pretty serious; so serious that she even introduced him to her parents.

That scene is the one that had Evelin going on a social media tirade, accusing Corey of lying, and requesting a divorce.

“So my advice is @coreyrathgeber_90 go and eat a bunch of balls soup and hopefully one day you’ll be a man and not a lying coward!” Evelin wrote in an Instagram Story.

Corey Rathgeber apologizes to Evelin Villegas for his ‘mistakes’

Now, Corey is seemingly doing damage control by responding to his wife’s statement and shared his response in the form of an Instagram post on his Feed.

“Evelin made a statement a few days ago and I thought I would wait to make a response… here is my response,” Corey captioned the post, which included a series of pictures of himself and Evelin during better times.

“Being in a long distance relationship is not easy. Being in a long distance relationship from 2 different countries isn’t easy. Being on national and international TV for the world to judge that relationship isn’t any easier,” Corey continued.

He added, “I have to say given all that me and Evelin have been through it definitely shows just how strong that relationship has been! 7 years is a long time. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

“I love and have always loved Evelin sincerely. I never knew that one could feel so strong for another. I have made mistakes that I wish I could take back. I will work to be the best version of me possible and use those mistakes to become better!”

“Evelin I am sorry for the stress I have put you through. You have all rights to be upset with me. I don’t blame you for expressing those feelings. I want you to know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl! I love you with all my heart please never forget that ❤” Corey concluded his response.

Are 90 Day Fiance stars Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas headed for divorce?

Corey and Evelin’s relationship seemed doomed from the start, between their vastly different cultures and upbringings.

Fans of The Other Way often call out Evelin for mistreating Corey and slam Corey for putting up with her.

Now that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers know Corey lied about the seriousness of his relationship with Jenny, can we expect that it’s over between Corey and Evelin?

Considering that Evelin has mentioned several times that marriage was never part of her plan, that things were “better before” marrying Corey, and that she wants a divorce, it’s looking like Corey and Evelin might be done for good.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.