Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas enjoy a romantic anniversary getaway

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are on a romantic getaway. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber celebrated their third wedding anniversary after tying the knot and keeping it a secret for some time.

The couple is celebrating the milestone with a romantic trip to an all-inclusive resort. Corey shared the exciting news with his social media followers and revealed that he and Evelin planned to spend three days and two nights at the resort.

The pair have been taking many trips together lately, and it seems to be doing wonders for their marriage after a tumultuous couple of years together. Things have taken a 180 since we last saw the couple on the show on the brink of a divorce.

Corey and Evelin eventually re-committed to each other at the end of the season with a lovely wedding ceremony for family and friends. Now, their relationship is on the right path.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber enjoy a romantic getaway

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple celebrated the third anniversary of their secret wedding on June 11, and they’re currently enjoying a romantic getaway. The couple didn’t go too far but decided to spend a few days at Royal Decameron Punta Centinela in Evelin’s home country of Ecuador, where they both reside.

Corey was happy about spending some time away to relax and have fun with his wife, but he was even more excited to take advantage of the amenities at the all-inclusive resort.

The U.S native shared an update with his Instagram followers about the romantic getaway as he and Evelin lounged on the beach.

“So it’s been three years since we secretly got married and we’re out to celebrate right now,” noted Corey in the video. “We decided to go to an all-inclusive resort, and it’s something I’ve never actually experienced before. “

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have been married for three years

Believe it or not, it’s been three years since the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple got hitched in secret, and now Evelin and Corey are celebrating their love.

Corey recently shared a heartfelt message to his wife for their anniversary, and he also dished about their secret ceremony.

“I love you more than anything @evelin_villegas_ecuador thank you so much for taking part in this scary and exciting decision with me!” wrote Corey in an Instagram post. “I love you with all my heart. I am excited to see what life continues to bring for us.”

The couple is still in celebratory mode as they enjoy some time away.

“It’s awesome it’s great,” said Corey of their three-day getaway. “We’re just having a really good time.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.