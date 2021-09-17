Corey Ratheber claims Evelin Villegas was the one who wanted to keep their marriage a secret

Corey Rathgeber says Evelin wanted to keep their marriage a secret. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have been getting a ton of backlash amid the revelation that they are already married. The admission has angered fans, who now believe that the couple has been lying about their relationship all along.

Evelin and Corey’s storyline so far has been about their upcoming nuptials and we’ve been watching them plan for the grand event. Last week they even made headlines when we found out that the wedding is costing them $50,000.

The storyline seems to be on big charade now that we know the duo has already tied the knot, but they claim there is more to the story than we know and it will play out as the season goes on.

Is Corey Rathgeber blaming Evelin Villegas for the secret?

You can decide if this equates to Corey Rathgeber throwing Evelin under the bus, but it sure seems that way.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently answered a few questions from his Instagram followers and not surprisingly he got a lot of questions about the surprising marriage admission.

However, when one Instagram user asked Corey why he kept his marriage to Evelin a secret, he blamed his wife.

“Evelin wasn’t ready for everyone to know so we kept it private,” responded Corey. “I respected her wishes until she was ready.”

Someone else also asked Corey why he and Evelin lied about when and where they got married but Corey refuted that claim

“You will see we aren’t lying. Be patient and you will be updated and informed about everything,” said the TLC personality.

Will Corey and Evelin have another wedding?

Now that the couple has revealed that they’re already married are they still planning to tie the knot on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

It could be that they actually went ahead and planned another wedding for their family and friends since their first wedding was done in secret. But some TLC viewers believe that this wedding storyline is all fake.

We won’t know for sure until the rest of the season plays out because the last episode ended after Evelin dropped the bomb about already being married. She shared the news with her two sisters while they accompanied her to try on wedding dresses. They were just as shocked as the rest of us and they did not seem happy about the news.

However, we’ll see their full reaction and hear what they have to say when Evelin and Corey’s storyline continues to play out next week.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.