Connor Brennan questions why only The Bachelorette Season 17 villains have girlfriends 

The Bachelorette Season 17 had several pot-stirring men in the house, and recently fan-favorite Connor Brennan made an interesting connection regarding the villains from his season.

Despite none of The Bachelorette Season 17 villains finding love with leading lady Katie Thurston, Connor pointed out that more of the troublemakers seem to have gone on to find significant others than the other men in the house.

Connor Brennan notices the villains from Katie Thurston’s season all have girlfriends

Connor Brennan took to Twitter to share photos of four The Bachelorette Season 17 villains and their significant others.

The photos included previous villains Karl Smith, Hunter Montgomery, Cody Menk, and of course Thomas Jacobs, all posing with their girlfriends.

Connor commented on the photos writing, “wait why are the ‘villains’ from katie’s season the only ones with gfs now.”

wait why are the ‘villains’ from katie’s season the only ones with gfs now 😭😭 #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/uNoP7pQ9GJ — connor b (@sad_oat) February 28, 2022

Interestingly, it seems the four men referenced in Connor’s post were not hindered by their villainous reputation on the show when it came to finding love.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Cody Menk was an early villain on Katie Thurston’s season and had beef with Aaron Clancy.

Karl Smith became a villain when he vaguely warned Katie that one of the men in the house was there for the wrong reasons. When Karl refused to tell the men who he was referring to, the guys rallied together to convince Katie Thurston to send him home. Karl’s current girlfriend even admitted that she roasted Karl on the show before she met him.

Hunter was briefly a villain when the men began to question if he was more a super fan of the show than a fan of Katie. The men also became irritated with Hunter when he tried to hog Katie’s time.

Connor built a solid friendship with Hunter, so he came to his defense in a comment under his initial tweet. Connor wrote, “justice for hunter, who was never actually a villain.”

Finally, Thomas Jacobs was a major villain on The Bachelorette Season 17, with many men questioning his motives and Katie sending him home in one of the most explosive rose ceremonies.

Thomas managed to redeem his reputation when he went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and found love with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

Thomas and Becca are still going strong to this day.

Karl Smith reacts to Connor’s tweet

Karl Smith caught wind of Connor’s tweet and took to his Instagram stories to share his response.

Sharing a post of Connor’s tweet, Karl wrote, “Villains need love too.”

The Bachelorette Season 17 villains appear to serve as proof that a bad reputation on the show doesn’t have to stop one from finding love down the line.

