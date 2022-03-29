Connor Brennan bullied after being rumored to appear on The Bachelorette Season 19  

Connor Brennan addresses the cruel comments he’s received. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 is several months away, but there’s already been lots of speculation about what to expect when Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season arrives this summer.

One rumor that surfaced about the season was the assertion that Bachelor Nation alum Connor Brennan would somehow be a part of the cast.

Connor Brennan addressed the rumor and also reacted to the series of hurtful and rude comments that he received from critics who didn’t appear to like him nor want him to return to the franchise.

Connor Brennan says he won’t go back on The Bachelorette after receiving mean comments

While it’s not uncommon for Bachelor Nation alum to appear on multiple seasons within The Bachelor franchise, Connor suggested the rumors of him returning to The Bachelorette were false.

Connor tweeted, “reality steve drops a dumb rumor that i’m going back on bachelorette and suddenly i’m flooded with the meanest things anyone has ever said about me and a great reminder why i wouldn’t go back on the show.”

Giving some insight into the type of mean comments he’s received, Connor wrote, “we get it; i’m cringey and annoying and desperate for attention and i give you the ick, thanks for reminding me now stfu and go do something nice for someone you f*****g jackals.”

Connor Brennan says watching his season was ‘excruciating’

Connor added more thoughts on his experience and the good and bad of being a part of The Bachelor franchise.

Connor tweeted, “here are my final thoughts for the night before i log off and throw my phone in the ocean. i loved being on the shows. sure it was incredibly emotional, but i learned SO much about myself. i loved the intentional conversations, no phones, focus on relationships, friendships, etc.”

Expressing his belief that true love can be found within the franchise, Connor wrote, “i know what i felt, and maybe i am just naive enough to believe that people can actually find love there. that was the only reason I ever went on, and would ever consider going on again. not for clout or followers or attention or a music career. it was bc i wanted to fall in love.”

Revealing what he found to be excruciating about being on the show, Connor wrote, “the experience of being there was incredible. the watching back? excruciating. having strangers dissect everything you do with a cruel lens is awful. and people will say ‘oh just don’t look at that stuff’ or ‘you knew what you signed up for’…did we?”

Connor concluded his series of tweets writing, “so before you judge someone or say mean s**t about going on a tv show to find love, is that so much worse than dating today? in a lot of significant ways i think it’s better than dm slides and dating apps. regardless, there’s a way to enjoy the shows without being cruel. try it.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.