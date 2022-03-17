Colton Underwood turning down Coming Out Colton Season 2? Former Bachelor star says it wouldn’t be ‘healthy’

Colton Underwood talks about the possibility of a Season 2 of Coming Out Colton. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood, the first Bachelor to jump a wall and threaten to leave the show because one of his contestants decided to eliminate herself.

Also, the first-ever Bachelor to quit the show himself to fight for that same woman who left the show of her own will. Moreover, he was the first Bachelor to come out as gay about a year after a tumultuous break-up with Cassie Randolph, his winner from the show.

After coming out publicly as a gay man, Colton signed with Netflix and did a documentary with them called Coming Out Colton. While he came out in April of 2021, the show came out on Netflix in December of 2021.

Colton dishes on why there will not be a second season of Coming Out Colton

As the first season was good for Colton, he doesn’t believe that a second season of the show would be good for him or his relationship with his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown.

He stated, “I don’t wanna speak in definitives, but I will say right now in the time of my life and in my relationship [with fiancé Jordan C. Brown], having a show revolve around that is not a healthy decision to make for either of us … So, right now there’s not a season 2. Right now, we’re not exploring that for our relationships or for my work ventures.”

Colton was happy that the show helped him navigate opening up to Bachelor Nation, his family, and his friends. He was not open to it focusing on his dating life, engaged life, or married life as he moves on with Jordan.

On the topic of his relationship, Colton advised that a public relationship “was not healthy” for him right now and said, “I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”

How did Colton get to this point?

Colton had a crazy few years as The Bachelor, which included him choosing Cassie Randolph, who had quit the show. Colton then quit himself after breaking up with his other two women and tried to go win her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cassie said yes to the reconciliation, and the two dated for about a year. After the break-up, Colton was accused by Cassie of harassment and stalking. She filed for a restraining order, but luckily for Colton, they were able to reach an amicable agreement and Cassie dropped the order.

After coming out, Colton started dating men and met Jordan. They dated and soon after, much to the shock of Bachelor Nation, got engaged.

What will Colton be doing instead of a second season of his Netflix documentary?

While Colton does not see a Season 2 of his Netflix documentary in his future, he has stated he’ll be staying in the entertainment industry as a producer.

Furthermore, Colton will be on a reality-based TV show similar to Survivor, called Beyond the Edge. He will join eight other celebrities as they work on surviving in the jungle competing and having fun.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.