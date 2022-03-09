Colton Underwood slams The Bachelor, says producers ‘throw you to the wolves’ after filming

Colton Underwood slams The Bachelor for how they are doing things. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood was first introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2018 as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

He then was chosen as The Bachelor for Season 23 and had quite the dramatic ending to his season.

Colton, as a former leading man himself, has some choice words for The Bachelor producers and how they treat people after filming ends.

What did Colton Underwood have to say about The Bachelor producers?

As a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Colton gave some advice to the production team of The Bachelor.

When asked how the show could improve he said, “I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show.”

Colton went on to add, “Because they really come in and change your life, and then sort of throw you to the wolves.”

This wasn’t the first time that Colton has revealed information such as this either. The troubles started while he was The Bachelor, and he “addressed his complicated relationship with ‘Bachelor’ producers.”

He told Us Weekly in April 2020, “I realize, like, this is an entertainment business, it’s a business and you don’t take things personally, but I’m still gonna maintain a professional relationship with you.”

Colton also declared, “I think when the line started getting crossed, and I got told to be a ‘good little boy’ and ‘keep my mouth shut.’ Like, that’s when I was like, ‘You don’t get to say that.’”

While Colton has criticized the franchise and producers openly and publicly, he hasn’t been the only Bachelor Nation alum to do so.

What other Bachelor Nation alums had things to say against the franchise?

Various other alums such as Jed Wyatt, Dylan Barbour, and Rachel Lindsay also all had opinions against the franchise as well.

Jed claimed that he “was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show”

He also stated that he “never cheated, ever, on [ex-girlfriend] Haley [Stevens] or Hannah.”

Dylan Barbour revealed that “producers have ‘nearly all control’ over which contestants succeed and ‘purposely edit things to warrant bullying.’” He went on to say, “You gotta understand the game. They get paid off you doing s**t that warrants screen time…It’s easy to make a bad person look worse, it’s hard to make a good person look bad.”

Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette stated, “I have come to the conclusion that if changes are not made on the inside and outside of the franchise, I will dissociate myself from it.”

It seems that Colton and other Bachelor Nation alums want changes to be made within The Bachelor franchise and want producers to listen to their pleas for these things to happen or not happen in the future.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.