Colton Underwood shares a montage from his ‘day of love’ with fiance Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown pose for engagement photos. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown recently made headlines when they announced their engagement.

The happy couple put their love on display in a series of engagement photos.

Colton shared the series of scenic pictures with friends and followers.

Colton Underwood gives a glimpse of his ‘day of love’ with Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood took to Instagram to share his engagement photo montage, deeming the day a ’day of love.’

The video began with Colton in a casual white tee and black hat that he wore backward, and the song This is What Love Feels Like by JVKE played throughout the montage.

The text over the video read, “engagement photos…this is what our day of love looked like.”

Colton’s video then cut to a series of photos, starting with a striking image of Colton and Jordan laying down on lush green grass as they wrapped their arms around one another and smiled with their faces nestled close together.

The second photo was taken from a distance as Colton and Jordan held hands surrounded by greenery.

In the third photo, Colton held Jordan up in his arms, and a gorgeous mountain and body of water could be seen behind them.

Colton shared even more photos of the woodsy location, as well as a black and white photo of Colton and Jordan in a warm embrace.

Plenty more photos showing Colton and Jordan’s joy and public displays of affection were included in the montage.

Colton captioned the post, “figured it was time to post some of these.”

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown bought a house

Before Colton and Jordan took their relationship to a new level by deciding to get engaged, the couple also took another leap and bought a home together towards the end of 2021.

Colton and Jordan purchased a home in Sherman Oaks for $3.185 million in December 2021.

Their home is 3,300 square feet and includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and tons of standout upgrades and features such as a lush green lawn, pool and spa, sunroom, game room, and outdoor fire pit and dining space.

The home has a bright aesthetic with many windows, white walls, and European white oak floors. The spacious kitchen includes granite white marble countertops and breakfast bar seating.

As Colton and Jordan continue on their love journey, it seems the pair are fully committed and looking forward to their future together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.