Colton Underwood reportedly wanted to film his reality show at a friend’s wedding – the couple is pissed off

Colton Underwood isn’t the most popular man in the Bachelor franchise right now.

After Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him a few weeks ago, he has stayed out of the spotlight.

Even though he first tried to deny causing trouble at first by issuing a statement through his rep, Cassie revealed in court documents that he had indeed admitted to sending scary text messages. Colton reportedly also admitted to putting a tracking device on Cassie’s car so he could track her movements.

Now, Colton is being accused of more bad behavior.

Colton Underwood supposedly asked a bride and a groom to film at their wedding

On Reddit, a thread surfaced about Colton. Apparently, the writer of the post has mutual friends with Colton. Colton was invited to a wedding, and he asked the bride and groom if he could film the wedding as part of his reality show.

Apparently, the couple was pissed off and reached out to the redditor’s brother-in-law. They were not happy with Colton’s request.

Apparently, Colton asking the couple to film on their wedding day made it seem like Colton was trying to hijack their day, putting the focus on himself rather than the happy couple.

The redditor said that they would report back if they hear more drama. Colton hasn’t addressed these accusations.

Colton Underwood is facing legal troubles

Colton and Cassie had been linked to a reality show, which had reportedly started filming before the restraining order and their breakup.

Colton has stayed under the radar since news about the restraining order broke, but he was spotted for the first time since the restraining order late last week.

Several former Bachelor stars have spoken publicly about the situation. Ben and Ashley I released a whole podcast episode where they talked about the incident. Bachelor fans are furious with Ben Higgins, who talked about the situation on his podcast, Almost Famous.

He tried to make excuses for Colton, saying ‘love makes you do crazy things’ as if it was okay for Colton to put a tracking device on Cassie’s car. However, fans were quick to point out his dangerous comments, saying that there is no justification for the type of abuse that Colton has been accused of.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.