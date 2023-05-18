Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie reunites with her ‘favorite’ person Larissa for dinner in Las Vegas

90 Day Fiance alums Debbie Johnson and Larissa Lima proved that fences can be mended.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Larissa during Season 6 when Colt Johnson brought the Brazilian native to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

Larissa butted heads with Colt’s mom Debbie immediately, and matters were complicated because the three shared a home.

It looked like Larissa and Debbie would never make peace with each other after watching their tumultuous mother-daughter-in-law relationship play out on TLC.

However, it seems like the ladies were able to put their troubled past behind them because they recently met up for lunch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Debbie shared a photo to Instagram this week, depicting herself, her boyfriend Tony (with whom she’s apparently still going strong), and Larissa, breaking bread together at Fogo de Chao in Las Vegas.

Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend Tony join Larissa Lima for lunch

Tony and Debbie stood behind Larissa, who was seated at the table, for the photo op. The trio looked happy and carefree in the snap, with Debbie clad in a butterfly t-shirt, Tony in a short-sleeved button-down shirt, and Larissa in a strappy asymmetrical top.

“What a fantastic day. Having dinner with 2 of my favorite people,” Debbie wrote in the caption.

“Larissa @larissalimareal and my love Tony @rose.tattoo1977 enjoying the company and a fantastic dinner. The best Brazilian food in Vegas. @fogo de Chao. Thank you Larissa for dinner and it was so nice catching up. We love you girl❤️🤗,” she added.

90 Day Fiance cast members and viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Debbie and Larissa have reconciled

Thousands of Instagram users liked Debbie’s post, and in the comments section, she received well-wishes from followers who were happy to see that she and Larissa were able to reconcile.

One of Debbie’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, Kalani Faagata, wrote, “Awww this makes me so happy.”

Some fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates and viewers commented on Debbie meeting up with Larissa. Pic credit: @savagedebbiej/Instagram

Another cast member from the franchise, David Toborowsky, commented how happy he was to see them together.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers also commented, with one poking fun at one of Larissa’s classic one-liners: “‘Who is against the queen will die’ certainly didn’t hold up.”

“Hell froze over,” penned another shocked 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Setting the record straight, Debbie responded to a comment from a fan who commented that she and Larissa “hated” each other.

Debbie responded to a follower who wondered if they missed something. Pic credit: @savagedebbiej/Instagram

“People change,” Debbie replied.

When one of Debbie’s followers asked about Colt’s whereabouts, she seemingly threw some major shade at her son.

Debbie seemingly took aim at her son, Colt. Pic credit: @savagedebbiej/Instagram

“With his wife,” Debbie wrote. “Where he belongs.”

Debbie and Colt are seemingly still not speaking

Debbie and Colt’s major falling out played out during the Tell All for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. After Colt and Larissa split, he found love with Jess Caroline, but it didn’t last.

Colt then met his current wife, Vanessa Guerra, who butted heads with Debbie, much like Larissa, for being too involved in her and Colt’s private life. Colt was also critical of Debbie moving to Canada to be with Tony, too, causing more friction in their mother-son relationship.

Who would have ever guessed that Debbie would end up at odds with Colt, while making nice with his ex, Larissa? We didn’t see it coming either, but everyone loves a happy ending.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.