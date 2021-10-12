Colt Johnson shares heartbreaking news– Vanessa Guerra was pregnant but seemingly suffered a miscarriage

Colt Johnson shares a sad post, says Vanessa Guerra was pregnant but lost their child. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are in mourning following the loss of their unborn child. Colt just shared the news on social media and fans and followers have been rallying around the TLC star and giving him their support.

Colt’s revelation comes as a huge surprise since he never shared Vanessa’s pregnancy until now. Unfortunately, it was not a moment of celebration for anyone after he revealed their terrible loss.

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra lost their child

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared the sad post on Instagram only moments ago.

Colt shared a series of photos, the first showing a beautiful sunrise. The next photo showed a sonogram and the third photo was Vanessa’s paperwork which showed verification of her pregnancy test.

The paperwork proved that the results of the tests were “positive,” and it revealed that the test was taken on September 02, 2021. The paperwork also showed the EDC (Estimated Date of Confinement), also known as EDD (Estimated Date of Delivery), to be April 21, 2022.

“Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share. We recently discovered she was pregnant,” wrote Colt on Instagram. “This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child.”

He continued, “We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart.”

After sharing the news, Colt tagged his wife Vanessa Guerra in his post. However, she has yet to respond or even share anything on social media about their loss.

Colt and Vanessa get support on social media

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been getting a slew of supportive messages since sharing the sad news.

Instagram users have been sending in their condolences for the couple’s loss and the comment section is currently littered with hopeful messages and lots of love for both Vanessa and Colt.

Meanwhile, Vanessa has remained silent on social media, but that is typical of the TLC star. Her last post was on June 14 when she showed off photos of her and Colt following news of their engagement. We later found out the couple had secretly tied the knot.

As for Colt’s mom Debbie Johnson, she hasn’t said anything about Colt and Vanessa’s loss but was most likely waiting for the couple to share the sad news in their own time.

Our condolences go out to Colt and Vanessa.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.