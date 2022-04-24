Colt Johnson is looking for a job — Is he done with 90 Day Fiance?

Colt Johnson is searching for a new gig on LinkedIn. Pic credit: Discovery+

Fans of 90 Day Fiance were first introduced to Colt Johnson during Season 6. At the time, he was in a relationship with Larissa, whom he met online. The two managed a long-distance romance until she eventually moved in with Colt.

Their relationship ended violently, and Colt tried his hand at dating again with different women, which all played out on various spin-offs. He became a staple in the franchise, even landing his mom, Debbie, a leading spot on The Single Life.

However, it seems like Colt may be ready to give up his life on reality TV and return to corporate America.

Colt is searching for a new gig

Recently, Colt was spotted posting on LinkedIn, the site that helps job seekers land their desired role.

In his post, Colt asks his network of professionals if there is “any work for a C++ dev?” prior to his time on 90 Day Fiance, he worked as a computer programmer in Las Vegas.

During his introduction on the show, he shared that he enjoyed his work, and it was something he was passionate about at the time.

Colt Johnson is looking to return to computer development. Pic credit: Colt Johnson/LinkedIn

He received some feedback on the post from people in his circle, including one user who said, “Good luck man. I just saw a post on Reddit about how hard it is out there for C+ devs right now.”

Colts headline on his profile lists his titles as a TV Personality on 90 Day Fiance as well as a Creative Director. So, while he may be looking for work in development, it’s unclear what direction he may be interested in going career-wise.

Some may speculate that this posting may indicate that Colt could be ready to leave the TV cameras behind and return to the workforce for a more traditional job. With rumors about his separation from his wife Vanessa and the tension in their relationship, could Colt be done with the 90 Day franchise?

Are Colt and Vanessa still together?

After admitting their feelings for one another after years of back-and-forth, Colt and Vanessa eventually married. At the Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life, they talked about the troubles they had endured in their marriage and the circumstances that drove them apart.

Sadly, the newlyweds experienced a miscarriage, which was heartbreaking for them. The two also expressed dissatisfaction with Debbie, accusing her of being intrusive and unsupportive. They believed having Debbie in their home was the cause of much of their stress and played a role in their separation.

Despite their differences, they recently announced they celebrated their one-year anniversary. Since then, they’ve both been quiet about the status of their relationship and have made no hints at returning to the 90 Day franchise.

