Cole DeBoer shares rare makeup-free pic of wife Chelsea Houska, fans gush over her ‘natural beauty’

Teen Mom 2 fans gushed over Chelsea Houska’s “natural beauty” without any makeup in a pic her husband Cole DeBoer shared. Pic credit: MTV

Cole DeBoer has Teen Mom 2 fans gushing over his wife Chelsea Houska’s “natural beauty” after sharing a pic of her without any makeup on.

Chelsea celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend on Sunday, August 29, the same day her and Cole’s daughter Layne turned 3.

Cole took to his Instagram account to wish two of the most special ladies in his life a happy birthday and included a series of pics of Layne and Chelsea.

In the first pic, Layne stood next to her mom Chelsea, who sported long braids and no makeup, a rare sighting for Chelsea who is usually done up with full hair and makeup.

Cole DeBoer shares makeup-free pic of Chelsea Houska

Cole captioned his post, “Beauties!! Happy 3rd Birthday to our little Angel Layne! And Happy 30th Birthday to my beautiful amazing wife! @chelseahouska”

“Layne has definitely been a mommas girl lately and she has the best one around to look up to. I love you both more than you will ever know and hope today has been extremely special,” Cole concluded.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

While most of Cole’s followers wished Chelsea and Layne happy birthdays, many of them couldn’t help but notice his wife’s beauty in her natural state and showed up in his comments to let him and Chelsea know it.

Teen Mom 2 fans love Chelsea Houska’s natural look

“The first time I’ve seen Chelsea without makeup! She’s a natural beauty!” Exclaimed one of Cole’s followers.

“Not a disrespectful comment in the least, because you are an amazing person, but can I say how beautiful you are just in your natural state?!!! Absolutely stunning!” Wrote another fan of Teen Mom 2 on Cole’s post.

Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

Chelsea is a licensed esthetician who usually sports full hair and makeup with the latest fashion trends, so seeing her bare-faced is quite a change that fans aren’t used to seeing.

Another one of Cole’s followers commented, “Happy birthday girls! Chelsea is gorgeous with out makeup.”

“Happy birthday, beautiful girls! We never see Chelsea without makeup! [heart eyes emoji] absolutely stunning,” read another comment.

Another fan was impressed with how good Chelsea looked, sans makeup and commented, “Dude. Chelsea is so f**king pretty with no make up!! Happy birthday to both ladies!”

Cole’s post comes on the heels of Chelsea sharing his thoughtful birthday surprise for her, which included a private dance in their garage on a floor full of rose petals.

The comments on Chelsea’s appearance come as a welcome change from the trolls who have been accusing her of hiding having cosmetic work done because they felt she looked like a “different person.”

Chelsea admitted that she has had Botox and fillers done, but told her fans that the reason she looks different in pics lately is because of “lots of extensions.”

Most Teen Mom 2 fans would agree that Chelsea looks beautiful whether she’s sporting a natural, makeup free face or full-on glam.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus at MTV.