Cody Rigsby on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Cody Rigsby is coming to Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @codyrigsby/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Cody Rigsby is one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Cody Rigsby this season on DWTS.

Who is Cody Rigsby on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

One of the new dancers is Cody Rigsby.

Cody Rigsby is a former professional dancer, which puts him at an advantage this season on Dancing with the Stars.

Most people know him from his work as a cycling instructor for Peloton.

His bio on the Peloton website reads: “Born in the West but raised in the South, Cody always dreamed of a life in the big city. Now that he proudly calls NYC home–and the best city in the world–he strives to be the best version of himself while inspiring Members to be the same. Cody reminds everyone in his class to push themselves, but have a good time doing it, because we all need to have a little more fun.”

Cody is also more than ready to take part in Dancing with the Stars and he actually said that his life is already complete because he got to meet Mel C of the Spice Girls, who is also competing this season.

On a video in his Instagram Stories the day before the official announcement, Cody said, “The rumors are true: your boy is gonna be on Dancing with the Stars. I’m so excited to do this season, but most importantly, I just met Mel C, Sporty Spice.”

This is big for him. Anyone who uses the Peloton for their exercise needs and uses Cody’s training programs knows that he uses a lot of Spice Girls music on his rides.

Peloton released its Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series in June.

Music is also a big part of Rigsby’s life. He said that he uses music as the focus for all his exercise programs.

“If you take my class, I’m a stickler for musicality — I want the push to go on the beat drop, and I want it to feel like the music,” Rigsby told PEOPLE. “I want someone to take my class, and think, ‘Oh my God, this entire playlist makes sense.’ And the connections between each song completely makes sense.”

Now, he can show his dance moves and see if the fans buy into voting for him.

How can you follow Cody Rigsby on Instagram?

You can follow Cody Rigsby on Instagram at @codyrigsby.

When the announcement arrived, Cody posted a photo of him with his arms spread wide.

“So excited to be joining the @dancingabc cast [gold star emoji] Let’s go win the mirror ball,” he wrote.

Cody Rigsby has over 868,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.