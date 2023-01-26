Coach B weighs in on Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus’ beef: ‘Some people just don’t click’

Teen Mom Family Reunion resident life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, says Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones have a lot of unresolved issues.

Castmates Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus were involved in a feud that turned physical, as Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers watched play out last week.

The aftermath resulted in both ladies being sent home from the Oregon home they were sharing with the rest of the cast, as they each violated their contracts with MTV.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B, wasn’t present for the altercation, but as the ladies’ psychology expert and life coach, expressed her concern over the matter.

Speaking with The Sun, Coach B admitted that she wasn’t too shocked by what went down in the house and said there was “a lot of antagonizing going on” from both sides, including Ashley and Briana and their moms, Tea and Roxanne.

Coach B told the publication that even if she had sat down with Briana and Ashley to try and work through their issues with each other, “it would’ve just reopened or resurfaced again at some point.”

Coach B on Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones’ altercation: ‘Some people’s personalities just do not mesh’

Noting that they would have required more than just a couple of sessions to improve their relationship, Coach B acknowledged that “some people just don’t click, and that’s just the reality of it.”

When Coach B sat down to talk with Ashley and Tea after finding out what happened, Ashley disclosed some information that explained why she felt so overwhelmed. At the time, Ashley was two and a half months pregnant and her husband, Bar Smith, was behind bars.

Coach B told The Sun that Ashley “continuously feels very isolated by the other cast members” and that she doesn’t always relate to the rest of the moms.

Although Coach B only spends a limited time with the ladies during the show, she’s sure to check on the moms off-camera too.

She added, “We have a relationship where they know that I have their backs and I’m here for them. … And I’m really proud [of] them.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion drama on and off-camera

Most of the Teen Mom franchise drama has happened off-camera in recent years, but this season has proven otherwise. Still, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Monsters and Critics reported that Briana leaked Ashley’s pregnancy news before it aired on the show.

In September 2022, Ashley confirmed her pregnancy after Briana outed the news in an Instagram Story. Then, during filming, Catelynn Baltierra began spreading the rumor that Ashley was pregnant among the cast before verifying it with Ashley first.

Although Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers slammed Catelynnn for stirring up rumors, she stood by her decision, citing the safety of Ashley and her unborn child. Catelynn admitted that it wasn’t her place to spill Ashley’s tea but stuck by her guns.

“I will ALWAYS put safety over loyalty when it comes to prioritizing what’s more important,” Catelynn said in a tweet, adding, “I won’t ever be sorry for it!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.