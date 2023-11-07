Cleo thanks 90 Day Fiance fans for donations as she continues to raise funds for her transition

Cleo has garnered a slew of viewer support during her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which has come in handy in recent months.

The show’s first transgender cast member is trying to raise funds for her transition and recently took to social media to express her gratitude for those who have contributed to the cause.

At the time, Cleo had raised a little over £5,000 online, but that amount has increased since she posted the video.

The 33-year-old noted that she was 1/7th of the way to fulfilling a goal that has been “30 years in the making.”

Cleo is trying to raise $35,000 for the expensive medical procedure, and she explained in further detail on the fundraising page all the things that the money will be used for.

Cleo is going through a breakup after parting ways with Christian Allgood, but she’s been getting plenty of support from TLC fans and is now focused on more important things.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram to say thanks to those who have donated to her page.

At the time, Cleo posted a screenshot of the amount raised on GoFundMe, which was £5,290, but that has increased to £6,022 since then.

“Can’t believe we are 1/7th of the way 😭🫶 You guys I’m beyond grateful for your support so far!” she wrote in the post.

“I really appreciate each and every person that shared or donated or simply offered support and advice. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she continued.

The UK native also noted that she made the video not just to celebrate her progress but also to “dispel some myths about transition (and about my journey specifically)💛🙏🏻.”

Cleo clears up myths about trans people in her video

Cleo got deep into the video and cleared up a few myths about trans people as she opened up about her journey.

She responded to a question about treating mental health and gender dysphoria before opting to transition.

Cleo explained that science has proven “The only proven way to reduce a person’s gender dysphoria is by transitioning medically — especially for the people that feel like they need to.”

She reasoned that trying to get the person to accept themselves and their body will not work and can have adverse effects such as depression.

“Simply, the only way to help trans people is to either help them transition physically, medically, socially in any kind of way possible” added Cleo.

She also shared details about the expenses involved in transitioning and how difficult it is to get certain procedures covered by medical insurance in her home country of England.

