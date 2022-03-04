Clayton Echard was shocked by the backlash from his contestants at the Women Tell All: ‘I went in front of a firing squad’

Clayton Echard got “absolutely just wrecked” at the Women Tell All special. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard came face-to-face with 18 of his ex-girlfriends at the Women Tell All taping, an experience The Bachelor could only describe as “chaotic.”

Clayton revealed the women went all in on the upcoming reunion episode and didn’t hold back in telling him exactly what he did wrong on the show.

Clayton Echard said the Women Tell All taping felt like stepping in front of a firing squad

Clayton set the standard right off the bat for how the Women Tell All special played out in his interview on the Click Bait podcast. When asked about the experience, The Bachelor laughed and shook his head several times.

“I went in front of a firing squad and just got absolutely just wrecked,” Clayton said on the Click Bait podcast of appearing on the Women Tell All special.

The Bachelor went into the experience excited but was quickly taken aback by the intensity of the backlash he got from his contestants.

Despite anticipating frustration from the women, Clayton said he expected their responses to be more subtle and to be given more grace for his time on the show.

“I tend to give people second chances as long as they’re apologetic. I like to see the good in people,” Clayton said. “I’m hoping I go in this and these women will do the same for me.”

However, it appears second chances were the furthest thing from the women’s minds as they reunited with their TV show ex.

Clayton Echard said the Women Tell All brought back emotions from the show

“I remember talking to some producers saying, ‘this is crazy,’” Clayton said of reuniting with his contestants. “I’m back to my normal life per se right now on the outside but I’m about to jump back into it with these women.”

He went on to recall that the experience brought up past feelings and emotions about the time on the show from both him and the women.

He also was confronted once again with many of the mistakes he made as The Bachelor as five different women took the hot seat.

Clayton has previously committed to using the Women Tell All special to keep himself accountable for his actions on the show. It appears the women were also keen to get explanations for themselves.

