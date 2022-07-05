Clayton Echard shows off red hot skin with Susie Evans

Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Clayton Echard are still going strong. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans recently enjoyed a summer day, and it appears Clayton may have soaked up a bit too much sun.

Susie shared photos of the two as she showed off her beach waves as Clayton went shirtless.

Clayton appeared to be taking the sun burnt situation like a champ as he confidently posed for photos.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are all smiles on summer day

Susie Evans took to her Instagram stories to share selfies with Clayton Echard.

In the photos, Susie and Clayton posed against a cloudy blue sky as Susie smiled with her hair looking peachy and blonde with loose curls.

Clayton posed behind her without a shirt, revealing his tan lines and red skin.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton posed with a smolder to the camera in a second photo while tilting down his sunglasses. Susie flashed her pearly whites alongside him.

Susie wrote over the photo, “Someone come get him,” and tagged Clayton Echard.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard still going strong after The Bachelor Season 26

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was deemed one of the messiest by many fans.

From the jump, Clayton’s season was troubled as Bachelor Nation expressed disappointment that certain fan favorites weren’t chosen to be leads instead.

Notably, Andrew Spencer and Clayton’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costar Rodney Mathews were two men that fans hoped would be frontrunners for the coveted Bachelor role.

Clayton had an uphill battle from there as fans called him out for his poor decision-making and inability to shut down drama and bullying in the house. Clayton especially received flack for letting villain Shanae Ankney stay on the show for as long as she did, even after multiple women explained that she was causing trouble and crossing lines in the house.

Clayton really came under fire at the end of the season when he devastated all the women in his final three with the news that he was in love with each of them and slept with two of them.

Susie and Clayton had a tense dinner before fantasy suites, where Clayton abruptly sent Susie home after their argument.

Despite their falling out and Clayton’s problematic behavior towards Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia afterward, Susie and Clayton managed to rekindle away from cameras, defying the odds and sticking together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.