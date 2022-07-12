Clayton Echard shade took over The Bachelorette premiere

Clayton Echard gets roasted during The Bachelorette premiere. Pic credit: ABC

Most people, including Clayton Echard and Susie Evans, thought that Clayton’s trainwreck of a season was behind them.

However, that was not the case as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette premiered last night.

Along with meeting the men, and talking between the two of them, Gabby and Rachel made comments about Clayton themselves and heard many things mentioned by the male contestants as they made their introductions out of the limo.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia threw shade at Clayton Echard on The Bachelorette premiere

As viewers saw Gabby and Rachel talking about their types during the start of the premiere last night, they both seemed to have Clayton on their minds still.

Gabby told Rachel, “I want to be with someone who can make a decision. It was clear Clayton didn’t know what the f—k he wanted.”

She went on to say, “He was bouncing, bouncing, bouncing and I know what I want and you know what you deserve too,” she declared when talking to Rachel.

Gabby then mentioned that she just doesn’t trust many men now after what happened on Clayton’s season, as she claimed, “After everything with Clayton, men have rightfully earned not being able to be trusted.”

The men roasted Clayton as well during their introductions out of the limo

When Jason Alabaster stepped out of the limo and up to the two women, he made a joke referring to Clayton being in love with Gabby, Rachel, and Susie, as he said, “I’m in love with three women – my mom, my sister and my dog.”

Hayden Markowitz joked, “My name is Hayden, and I know that does sound a lot like Clayton, but what I’m going to do differently is think with this head and not that one.”

Ryan Mula took a unique approach as he came dressed as a clown to meet Gabby and Rachel. He made the women laugh as he declared, “Hear me out, I know what it looks like, I am not Clayton.”

Gabby and Rachel’s responses later

While they laughed at the time, Gabby and Rachel later stated that they weren’t impressed with the roasting of Clayton.

Gabby even stated, “The guys, I feel like, feel the need to bring up Clayton because it’s so fresh and hearing all this Clayton stuff is kind of, like, [snore].”

Rachel also added to Gabby’s thoughts as she said, “These guys keep bringing up Clayton, and I think Gabby and I are okay with not hearing Clayton’s name again tonight.”

However, the one time they were impressed with a contestant bringing up Clayton was when Alec Garza brought a children’s choir with him to meet the women.

Rachel said that was probably the only time they were okay with hearing Clayton’s name because it was such a creative entrance when Alec had the kids sing a song titled Clayton sucks.

Hopefully, for Gabby and Rachel’s sake, as the season progresses, there will be fewer mentions of Clayton’s name.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.