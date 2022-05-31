Clayton Echard says Susie Evans does a phenomenal job of ‘making things weird’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans show off their affection and playful side. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ playful banter and teasing continued with Clayton’s latest post.

Clayton and Susie recently got dolled up for an event, but that didn’t stop them from goofing around a bit.

Susie proudly professed her knack for making things weird with Clayton, and Clayton couldn’t agree more.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard tease each other in recent post

Susie Evans took to Instagram to share photos of her and Clayton wrapped in each other’s arms and surrounded by nature in St. Charles, Illinois.

Clayton wore a suit in the photos while Susie wore a red dress that showed off her legs and curves.

The first photo featured Susie smiling as Clayton placed his arms around her and held her hands from behind. The second photo saw Clayton planting a kiss on Susie as she smiled.

Then, Susie appeared to want a turn to wrap Clayton in her arms as she stood behind him and kissed him while Clayton seemed tickled by the role reversal.

Susie captioned the post, “Doing what I can to make things weird for him.”

Clayton reacted to Susie’s post in the comment section with an amused response.

Regarding Susie making things weird, Clayton wrote, “You do a phenomenal job of it.”

Fans support Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ relationship

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have come a long way since The Bachelor Season 26 saw them get into an explosive argument.

Clayton’s behavior towards Susie and the other women in his final three, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths, causing many to be disappointed when Clayton and Susie rekindled.

While some are still skeptical of Clayton, many have changed their tune after seeing Clayton and Susie’s love and bond away from the cameras.

Fans have begun to root for Clayton and Susie to succeed, and several followers commented on Susie’s post, expressing their love and support.

One commenter did urge Susie to “Get rid of Clayton,” but other comments were more positive.

A fan commented with a series of heart-eyed emojis and wrote,”just pure joy, LOVE TO SEE IT.”

Another wrote, ‘What a good looking coupleee. Love y’all together.”

Other comments included, “The best people,” and “gorgeous couple.”

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans go dancing

Clayton Echard recently took to Instagram to brag about his and Susie’s dancing skills.

Sharing a photo of him and Susie posing together at night, Clayton captioned the post, “You’re just going to have to believe me on this one, since I don’t have the video footage to back it up, but our Latin dance skills last night were definitely something to write home about!”

Clayton also asked, “Who do y’all think is the better dancer?! (Wrong answers will be remembered and never forgiven 😉).”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.