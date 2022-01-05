Clayton Echard opens up on why Teddi Wright received his first impression rose. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has officially made his debut as The Bachelor and from the number of kisses shared on the premiere, it’s clear he made quite a few connections.

While Season 26 didn’t start without its drama, there was one woman who made a particularly great first impression on the new lead.

The 28-year-old recently opened up on his reality TV journey and explained why California native Teddi Wright received the coveted first impression rose.

“Well for one, right when she steps out [she’s] incredibly beautiful,” the former football player told Us Weekly. “I loved her curls. Just the way she carried herself, she was so sweet.”

Clayton Echard reveals why he gave Teddi Wright the first impression rose

From the harsh criticism of him being chosen as The Bachelor to his first rose being rejected, Clayton hasn’t had the easiest journey on the franchise.

Explaining that he got nervous to the point of spilling drinks on night one, his conversation with Teddi felt like it was with someone he was “dating for a few months” and not a first-night meeting.

“I felt very much relaxed around her,” he said of their exchange. “I really liked her a lot, and everything that I saw, it made it really easy to give her the first impression rose.”

Despite there being a few bumps prior to the first rose ceremony, Clayton explained that he felt good about his conversations, and he was already imagining where his relationships could potentially be at the end of his journey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Teddi Wright?

The brunette beauty from Highland, California, is proving to be one of the contestants to watch this season.

As a surgical unit nurse, the 24-year-old passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2020 and worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Teddi’s ABC bio, she’s a hopeless romantic that comes from a strict Christian family.

While the premiere clearly showed sparks flying between Clayton and Teddi, it was also revealed that Teddi is a virgin.

With Clayton’s declaration of being intimate with multiple women likely causing a stir later in the season, we can only watch to see how it all plays out.

Who do you think will be the receiver of Clayton Echard’s final rose? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.