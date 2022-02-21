Clayton Echard reveals his first Facebook photo and reflects on how far he’s come

Clayton Echard posts a throwback to his first Facebook profile photo. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard’s Facebook debut was a far cry from the professional photoshoots he’s featured in now.

The Bachelor revealed his very first Facebook profile photo in celebration of how far he’s come, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about it.

Clayton Echard was trolled by Bachelor Nation after revealing his first Facebook profile picture

Clayton posted a series of photos comparing a current photo with a light-hearted shot of him and his brother posing for Facebook.

“Pictures can be a good reminder of how far we’ve come…it’s safe to say I’ve come a long way from the days of my first Facebook profile picture,” Clayton captioned the post poking fun at himself.

While the first picture was comparable to many of the poised shots fans have been seeing from The Bachelor, the second showed a younger Clayton posing with a sideways ballcap and handful of $20 bills.

Clayton and his brother flashed serious faces at the camera as they held up the money.

Bachelor nation was thrilled by the relatable content and took to the comment section to tease The Bachelor.

“It’s the $80 for me,” Blake Horstmann wrote, referencing the four bills in Clayton’s hand.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

“had grandma and her generosity around Christmas time to thank for this pic! [laughing emoji],” Clayton joked back.

“Broooooo [laughing emojis] this is legendary,” Nayte Olukoya wrote.

“now you see where the freestyling ability came from!” Clayton responded.

“The Justin Bieber hair got me [laughing emoji],” Brandon Jones wrote, pointing out Clayton’s noticeably shaggier hairstyle.

“you WISH you had that kind of flow!” Clayton teased back.

Other Bachelor nation supporters included former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and current host Jesse Palmer.

Clayton Echard reflected on how far he’s come since his first Facebook profile photo

Clayton also included a current shot in the post of himself smiling and leaning up against a pillar. He’d traded his t-shirt for a button-down and his Justin Bieber hair for his now-signature curly style.

Despite the light-hearted post, things are getting serious for The Bachelor on tonight’s episode. Clayton has to decide who is being genuine after a group date with a psychoanalyst.

On top of his rocky emotional journey with the women, Clayton recently opened up about how intense backlash caused him to question being The Bachelor. Former Bachelor Peter Weber even predicted that Clayton may end up alone.

Do you think Clayton will find someone at the end of his season?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.