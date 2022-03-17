Clayton Echard revealed how he feels about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia being The Bachelorette

Clayton Echard speaks on his exes becoming Bachelorettes after they slammed him. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard got real on how he feels about two of his former girlfriends taking on the role of dual Bachelorette.

The Bachelor opened up after the historic announcement that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would be starring in the lead role in the upcoming season.

Clayton revealed how he felt about the After the Final Rose confrontations and about their upcoming journey to find love.

Clayton Echard is excited that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are The Bachelorette

Despite their contentious final interaction on the After the Final Rose special, Clayton appeared thrilled for both of his former contestants.

“I am incredibly excited for the both of them, because to me, after all the hardship that I put them through, they now get to have their happy ending,” Clayton told Access Hollywood.

The Bachelor said he was especially happy that the two would get to navigate the opportunity together and that watching their excitement live brought a smile to his face.

Girlfriend and former contestant Susie Evans nodded along emphatically as he spoke.

Clayton Echard felt hurt by the confrontations with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Clayton also opened up on how he felt following the moment where both Rachel and Gabby slammed his actions to his face.

“They had every right to hold me accountable, to say the things they did even though it hurt,” Clayton said.

He continued to say that a lot of what they were saying about his intentions was not true, but he knows each woman believes what she was saying.

He quickly added that he did not want to take anything away from them or insinuate that they didn’t have the right to feel that way.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard reveal how they felt watching The Bachelor

The newest Bachelor Nation couple also opened up to Access Hollywood about how they were able to navigate reliving the experience while watching the show.

Susie revealed that watching Clayton’s actions back was difficult for her and her boyfriend. The two had several “fully candid conversations” about what to expect from the show ahead of time.

The former contestant added that although she does believe Clayton’s intentions are pure, he definitely made mistakes along the way.

Despite Clayton’s excitement for Gabby and Rachel, the women did not appear eager to forgive and forget his actions anytime soon.

Viewers will have to tune in to the new season on July 11th to see Gabby and Rachel take on The Bachelorette and if Clayton will make a reappearance on the show.

Watch the full interview below.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.