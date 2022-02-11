Clayton Echard reunited with The Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones and Mollique Johnson

Clayton Echard and Brandon Jones reunited for the weekend and then ran into Mollique Jones. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

The Bachelor Clayton Echard is trading a mansion full of women for a reunion with some of The Bachelorette boys this weekend.

Clayton reunited with Brandon Jones and Mollique Johnson at the airport, where they couldn’t stop hugging, laughing, and cracking jokes.

The trio posted several videos to their Instagram Stories where they could barely contain their excitement over running into one another.

Clayton appeared to confirm that the weekend was far from over.

“I won’t be sleeping at all this weekend [laughing emoji],” Clayton captioned a video taken by Brandon of the three laughing and chatting between two separate cars.

Clayton also reposted a video taken by Mollique, in which he teased The Bachelor about his new leading role.

“Excuse me sir, excuse me sir,” Mollique said. “Are you The Bachelor?”

Brandon didn’t escape unscathed either, with Mollique then turning the phone on his friend and asking, “Hey, wait a minute, are you on The Bachelorette?”

“#fanBoy Omg omg it’s @claytonechard from @bachelorabc And @bmacjones from @bacheloretteabc,” Mollique captioned the teasing video.

“This man plays too much [laughing emoji],” Clayton commented back.

Clayton Echard, Mollique Johnson, and Brandon Jones posted heartfelt videos of their reunion

It appears Brandon and Mollique may have run into one another at an airport in Phoenix, Arizona, while Brandon was preparing to meet up with Clayton.

Mollique posted a clip of their heartfelt reunion, where the two clearly could not believe their luck.

“This is the most random thing,” Mollique said. “I’m like, ‘who’s running up to me all crazy right now?'”

It’s been a week full of Bachelorette contestant reunions and bromances as Brandon confirmed he will be moving in with Will Urena and Daniel Tully.

“I can’t wait to live with y’all,” he captioned a video posted to his Instagram.

The weekend is far from over, as Brandon and Clayton posted another update showing that they were spending the day shopping together.

Brandon Jones supports Clayton Echard throughout his season

The two are still close after appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette together. Brandon has been a loyal supporter of Clayton throughout his up-and-down season, taking to Instagram to share his opinions each week.

Brandon recently made headlines for gushing about contestant Serene Russell while watching her one-on-one date with Clayton.

Clayton appeared relaxed and happy to enjoy some downtime after the emotional roller coaster of his season.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Clayton takes Brandon’s advice on his final pick.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.