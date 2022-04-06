Clayton Echard reacts to throwback photo of Jesse Palmer, calls The Bachelor host ‘dad’  

Clayton Echard and Jesse Palmer formed a solid bond during The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: ABC

Jesse Palmer made his debut as The Bachelor host during Clayton Echard’s season.

The Bachelor viewers noted many commonalities between Jesse and Clayton, especially with their similar appearances.

Recently, Clayton further leaned into the comparisons between him and Jesse.

Clayton Echard jokes about being related to Jesse Palmer

Before Jesse Palmer replaced Chris Harrison as the current host of The Bachelor franchise, he was a Bachelor lead himself.

Since hosting The Bachelor, clips and photos from Jesse’s season have resurfaced, with Jesse’s infamous rose ceremony blunder even being played during the season.

Clayton took to his Instagram Stories to highlight a past photo of Jesse from his days on The Bachelor.

Jesse smiles in a dark green sweater in the photo while holding a single red rose.

Clayton wrote along with the photo, “Like father, like son. So cool to see throwback pics of dad as the Bachelor.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

While Clayton teased Jesse being his dad, plenty of similarities between Jesse and Clayton have led viewers to think the two could practically be brothers.

Along with their similar brunette haircuts and athletic figures, both Jesse and Clayton played football in the past.

Jesse and Clayton were even roasted about their failed football careers several times throughout the season, and the two men continue to enjoy teasing one another online.

Jesse Palmer will return to host The Bachelorette

Jesse has experience being a Bachelor lead and a host of The Bachelor, and this summer, he will also host The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is trying something new for its 19th season as it will feature two leads in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Jesse was present for Gabby and Rachel’s dramatic journey on The Bachelor as the two ladies found themselves at the center of what has been deemed the “rose ceremony from h**l.”

During the emotional rose ceremony, Clayton revealed to Gabby and Rachel that he had slept with both of them and was in love with each of them and finalist Susie Evans.

Gabby and Rachel shed lots of tears upon learning this news, and even more tears and pain was caused when Clayton broke up with them to pursue his current girlfriend, Susie.

Jesse made the surprising announcement that Gabby and Rachel would get a second shot at love as Bachelorettes during After the Final Rose, and he assured them he’d be along for the ride with them.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jesse Palmer return as host for Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.