Clayton Echard isn’t looking for pity after admitting he regretted being The Bachelor

Bachelor fans rushed to send positivity Clayton Echard’s way after he admitted he regretted being The Bachelor for the first three weeks after it aired.

Although The Bachelor appreciated the gesture, he was quick to set the record straight that he’s thankful for the experience and not looking for anyone to pity him.

Clayton responded to a Bachelor fan account that posted pages of positive messages from viewers onto their Instagram story.

“Really appreciate this account going out of their way to send some positivity my way!” Clayton wrote. “For the record, I’m not looking for anyone to feel bad for me. I’m simply sharing my personal experience and all that it entails so people can see the reality of it all.”

Clayton shocked Bachelor nation in an interview earlier this week where he revealed just how deep a toll the show had taken on him in the weeks after it began airing.

Bachelor fans rallied to send positive messages about Clayton Echard’s smile, morals, and accountability

Fans of Clayton took to Instagram to rally around The Bachelor.

“There’s been so much negativity surrounding this season. Let’s share some positives!!” One fan account wrote.

They then proceeded to post several full pages of DMs gushing about everything from his smile to his personality to the connections he’s been building.

“Clayton’s more willing to laugh at himself & pick apart his time on show than most other leads,” one message read.

“I don’t get the hate for him. he’s goofy, genuine, and kind. has been really humble,” read another.

“I feel there’s so much more to him. We’ve barely seen him & it’s his own season! Seem genuine!” wrote another fan.

Clayton Echard says he’s thankful for the experience despite his initial regrets

Clayton reposted one of the account’s stories and ended his heartfelt message with, “I’m very thankful for the life I’ve lived and am excited for what lies ahead.”

Clayton has been hit by backlash from the audience from the moment he was announced as the show’s next lead. Despite a rocky journey so far, The Bachelor does appear to be forming some strong relationships with the women in the house.

Viewers even saw Clayton’s ‘happiest’ moment of the show so far on Monday’s episode as he grew closer to Susie Evans.

It’s uncertain at this point how Clayton’s season will end, but he appears to be grateful for the experience either way.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.