Clayton Echard hits back at TikToker claiming The Bachelor star tried to hook up

Clayton Echard claps back at TikToker claiming he tried to hook up with her. Pic credit: ABC

At the end of Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season, Susie Evans ended up giving Clayton another chance, and they showed up together at After The Final Rose.

However, after Susie put her faith in him, and Clayton moved out to Virginia Beach to live with Susie, a TikToker has just claimed that Clayton cheated on Susie while trying to hook up with her.

Clayton denied the allegations by showing information from his phone the placed him in Arizona, but the TikTok star was quick to fire back that his “proof” meant nothing. Sasha Narang doubled down on her claims in a follow-up video, splitting fans on who is telling the truth.

Would Clayton risk everything with Susie again, or is this just a publicity stunt by the TikToker?

What did Clayton Echard have to say after watching the TikToker’s video claiming he hooked up with her?

Clayton Echard posted his own rebuttal after TikToker Sasha Narang splashed a video all over Instagram and social media that he tried to hook up with her.

Clayton started his video by saying that he “can’t even believe he is addressing this” and that “this is ridiculous, but let’s just make this as easy as possible.”

The caption in the corner of his video stated, “People that make these false accusations should be held accountable. Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature.”

He then went into his phone to show where his location was and the fact that he supposedly couldn’t have been anywhere near where Sasha was when she claimed he was.

Clayton proceeded to show a close-up of his phone where it said he was at Mountainside Fitness on April 8, 2022, from 7:07-8:12 pm. He also said that those fitness places are only in Arizona, so he couldn’t be where she said.

His brother, Nate, was in the background and verified in the audio of the video that Clayton had been with him the whole time for the past two days.

What exactly did Sasha Narang, the TikToker, say?

However, a famous TikToker, Sasha Narang has just come out on Instagram and said that she was at a bar last night, and a “newly engaged man from The Bachelor tried to get with her and acted as if he was single.”

While she would not release his name, which made Bachelor Nation fans a bit skeptical, she did recall how the night went and what he said to her.

Moreover, she claimed she did not know who this man was because she has never watched The Bachelor or any of the other shows within the franchise.

However, according to the TikToker, she looked him up when she got home and was appalled and shocked to see that he was still with the woman from the show. She said in her video that she proceeded to DM his significant other what had happened, and although she never took a selfie or a picture with the man, she sent his girl the address of the Uber he had bought for her to the place he was staying.

What did Sasha have to say after Clayton came out with his own video evidence?

After Clayton’s rebuttal, she did double down and say that that could be anybody’s phone, and that she is not lying. Sasha went on to state that Clayton is threatening her and her friends now too, but that “slander isn’t slander if it’s the truth.”

Lastly, she said she’s been in contact with Reality Steve, and that they may be going Live tomorrow with even more details.

Given that fans are in an uproar about the accusations, it is likely that this alleged scandal is far from over. The truth will hopefully be revealed to Bachelor Nation soon as more information comes to light.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.