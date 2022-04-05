Clayton Echard confirms it was his brother Patrick that slid into Teddi Wright’s DMs

Clayton Echard reveals which brother DM’d Teddi Wright. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard faced a great deal of heat and backlash from his past season as the leading man on The Bachelor.

This criticism came from Bachelor Nation fans, alums, the other women on the show, and even his own family members.

Throughout the Women Tell All, Clayton had to come face-to-face with those women and answer some hard questions. However, not all of it was painful during the segment. In fact, viewers found out some interesting information as well.

During her time in the hot seat, Teddi Wright had to relive the heartbreak that Clayton caused her after sending her home. She also announced some juicy news after The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, pried a bit.

Bachelor Nation now knows which one of Clayton Echard’s brothers slid into Teddi Wright’s DM’s

It turns out someone tried to slide into Teddi’s DM’s while the show was airing. But it wasn’t a Bachelor Nation alum at all; it was, shockingly, Clayton’s own brother.

As the WTA crowd and other women watched on with open-mouthed astonishment, Teddi said she hadn’t responded, which prompted Clayton to ask more questions and investigate which of his two brothers had sent Teddi a DM.

Recently, Clayton and his brother, Nate, posed for a picture together while they were out having a few drinks and hanging out. A fan commented below the photo, “But what did he DM to Teddi?”

Clayton responded by saying, “@shesallbach that was my other brother!”

The caption below it then read, “Hahaha, so we we were right that it was Patrick (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Patrick Echard also re-tweeted Clayton’s tweet after the Women Tell All

Moreover, back on March 8, according to @bachelornation.scoop, Patrick Echard, Clayton’s youngest brother, had re-tweeted Clayton’s post-Women Tell All tweet.

Clayton had posted, “Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs. (laughing/crying face emojis).”

Patrick not only posted above that “What does ‘vehemently’ mean?? ‘Sliding in the DMs,’ but he also put, “So many unfamiliar words/phrases.”

The comment below the re-tweet had stated, “My money’s on him (with a laughing/crying face emoji).” Also, when Clayton first heard about it, he did say if he had to guess which of his brothers would do that, his guess would be Patrick.

Although the Women Tell All episode was brutal at times, there were also some funny segments and, of course, some dramatic, unbelievable parts. Finding out one of Clayton’s own brothers sent a DM to one of his fan favorites makes the list of most unexpected things that happened this season.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.