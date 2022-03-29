Clayton Echard can’t eat his breakfast sandwich because Susie Evans won’t get off of him

Clayton Echard can’t eat his breakfast because of his girlfriend, Susie. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have gone from breaking up, to reconciling, to now living together in Susie’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

After the duo came out on stage at After The Final Rose and shocked Bachelor Nation alums and fans, they have seemed pretty cozy with each other since.

Now that the show has finished, and the two are living together, they have been extremely active on their social media. Both Clayton and Susie have posted cute and active photos of themselves and their budding romance and relationship.

What did Clayton recently post to Instagram?

Most recently, Clayton posted a video of himself trying to eat a bagel breakfast sandwich, complete with a heap of guacamole.

However, while he was attempting to eat the sandwich, Susie was laying on top of him, with her arms around his neck. Therefore, it was creating a problem for Clayton who was just trying to get his breakfast from his hand to his mouth.

He captioned the video and posted, “Can’t wait to post until Woman Crush Wednesday because I already miss (way too much) my little fashionista who makes simple things, like eating breakfast, a much more challenging task for me.” The video is the second slide after the photo of Susie in his suit jacket.

Clayton stated in the video, “Susie, I can’t put my arm down right now,” to which Susie replied, “Baby, you can still feed yourself.”

Susie wrote on Clayton’s post, “Bahahahha I’m a literal leech (with three laughing face emojis).”

As Clayton laughs and smiles, Susie hides her head back in the crook of Clayton’s shoulder. He very carefully moves his arm and hand toward his mouth, joking that he is going to drop guacamole on Susie’s back.

She stated that he better not, as he chomped on his sandwich, all the while chewing and smacking it with his mouth open. One fan noticed this as well and wrote, “Wow and she puts up with you not closing your mouth when you chew. She’s def a keeper.”

Susie Evans and Clayton have been through a lot

While Susie and Clayton have had their share of problems, from Susie’s ultimatum before fantasy suites and Clayton sending her home because of it, the duo has seemed to overcome a lot.

After Susie rejected Clayton’s proposal and left him alone in Iceland, it appeared unlikely that the two would ever reconcile after all they had been through and the obstacles that stood in their way. However, now, the duo has overcome those hardships and looks happier and more in love than ever.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.