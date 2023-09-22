Clayton Echard breaks silence on paternity suit with receipts, says others have ‘nearly identical accusations’

Clayton Echard is speaking out after news of a paternity suit filed against him was made public.

Earlier this week, we learned that Clayton had an alleged fling with a woman who came to him for help in real estate.

That’s his career field now that he’s done being The Bachelor, but it looks like he’s been mixing a little business with pleasure, and it may have come back to bite him.

Now, the woman, who prefers to keep her identity anonymous, has filed paternity paperwork, demanding that Clayton prove he is not the father — as she’s pregnant with twins and due in February.

“I hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022 after being raped and violently assaulted and was not on birth control,” the filing read. “I spent the night at Clayton’s apartment, then looked at the houses with him the following morning.”

The filing contains screenshots of conversations between the two, and it’s safe to say that things got heated between the former fling partners pretty fast as she accused him of sending a string of “erratic, illogical and threatening messages.”

Alleged screenshots from Clayton said things like “I don’t believe you for a second” and “I legitimately hate you right now.” There were also messages where Clayton demanded she get an abortion and where he insisted that he would not be involved in the babies’ lives.

Now, Clayton is speaking out to clear up the paternity test timeline and also to cast more doubt on this woman.

Clayton Echard shares his receipt

On Thursday night, Clayton Echard took to Instagram to post a receipt of his credit card payment for his portion of the prenatal DNA test. He captioned the photo, writing, “This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free.”

It’s not clear what truth he’s trying to show here, though, as the date on the receipt was for the same day, September 21, just before noon. This clears up nothing about his claims that his accuser had a DNA test set for August that she paid for, and he refused to show up.

He did confirm that he will have the testing done on September 27. The email portion that he shared says his accuser will take her portion of the test on October 2 and that the results will take about a week to come in. If they share them with the world, we can expect to find out if Clayton really is the father of unborn twins in mid-October.

Clayton claims other men have similar stories about his accuser

Clayton also shared a message to his Instagram Stories claiming that other men are coming forward with similar stories about his accuser.

He wrote, “Since posting, I’ve been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made by the exact same person. Some of the court cases are still publicly accessible and active.”

