Clayton Echard, Brandon Jones, Mollique Johnson, and Blake Horstmann reunited for a night out

Clayton Echard showed off his fun side while out at a hockey game and bar with Brandon Jones and Mollique Johnson.

The Bachelorette alums once again found themselves in direct competition with each other, but this time on the ice, and featuring tricycles instead of roses.

Clayton Echard, Brandon Jones, and Mollique Johnson competed on the ice at an Arizona Coyotes game

The Bachelor reunited with Brandon and Mollique at an Arizona Coyotes game, where they took over the intermission, taught Clayton to dance, and ended the night with Blake Horstmann.

Clayton, Brandon, and Mollique were featured as the intermission entertainment at the game, where the three raced around the ice on tricycles.

Although Mollique was the clear frontrunner, Brandon soared to victory when the mascot purposefully blocked Mollique and Clayton from reaching the finishing line.

Clayton also later reposted a video taken by Blake Horstmann that showed Brandon jumping off his bike and running on the ice to catch up.

“Brandon is always cheating [laugh emoji],” Clayton joked.

He also poked fun at his dancing skills with a reposted video taken by Brandon.

“They’re hyping me up to fail!” He captioned the clip of Brandon and Mollique bursting out in laughter as they watched him dance.

“That was awful,” Brandon said.

The Bachelor didn’t let the criticism stop him, however, and showed off some more of his moves again as the three jammed in the car.

“Who says my Bachelor’s not fun?” Mollique said. “Who says my Bachelor’s not fun?”

Clayton Echard, Brandon Jones, and Mollique Johnson supported Blake Horstmann at his DJ gig

The trio ended the night at a bar to support Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann, who had a gig as a DJ at the nightclub.

Clayton got a front-row seat to his friend’s set as he danced to Soulja Boy alongside Blake.

Brandon has been a staunch supporter of Clayton throughout his rocky season, and the two have remained close since they competed on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clayton, Brandon, and Mollique reunited earlier this week at the Arizona airport, where they revealed they would be spending the weekend together.

Clayton teased that the weekend is far from over with a follow-up clip to their night out of Brandon still in bed.

“Come on Brandon, round two big dog, come on,” Clayton yelled to his sleeping friend in the video. “Wake up, hey hello, it’s round two big dog let’s do it!”

Brandon was noticeably reluctant to leave the bed even as Clayton appeared ready to go.

The Bachelorette boys appear to be making the most of their time, so there is no telling what they will get into next over the weekend.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.