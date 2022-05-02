Clayton Echard and Susie Evans pop champagne but what are they celebrating?

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans pop champagne. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have both, as a couple, and individually been put through the wringer since The Bachelor was filmed and aired.

As Bachelor Nation viewers and alums questioned Clayton’s decisions, choices, actions, and words throughout the season, he ultimately ended up where he wanted–with Susie Evans.

Again, people weren’t sure whether or not Susie should have given Clayton another chance. However, it seems as if the couple couldn’t be happier, and because of that, Bachelor Nation is rooting for them.

In fact, very recently on Instagram, fans saw Clayton and Susie popping a bottle of champagne, and everyone speculated on what the occasion was.

Fans went crazy when they saw Susie Evans’ recent Instagram photo

While some fans immediately thought the two were engaged, others even took bets that a baby announcement was coming before reading Susie’s caption of the photo.

She wrote, “Clayton and my face when we found out we were going to meet a sloth for his birthday! (camera emoji) @hanagonzalezphoto.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans had a field day with the photo that Susie posted of the popped champagne, as well as Clayton’s expression and enthusiasm when he met and fed the sloth.

What did Bachelor Nation and fans think and say when they saw the real reason for the champagne?

Jesse Palmer, the current Bachelor and Bachelorette host, was the first to write something on the photo and video as he wondered, “Did @claytonechard just feed that sloth a French fry…”

While Susie answered Jesse, so did Clayton and another fan. Clayton responded, “@jessepalmer I honestly don’t know what I was feeding it. I was too happy that I just fed whatever they put into my hand (laughing/crying emoji).”

Another fan added in jokingly, knowing Clayton’s obsession with pizza, “@claytonechard surprised it wasn’t pizza (pizza emoji).”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Victoria Fuller, former The Bachelor alum, along with others, thought the champagne popping was to announce a little baby Echard. She wrote, “I thought you were having a baby. Sloths are dope too tho.”

Other fans also declared they thought they were about to see an ultrasound or a gender reveal in the swipe.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Many went another direction and thought that Clayton and Susie were going to say they were engaged. One fan stated, “I thought this was engagement photos for a second,” while another commented, “I thought this was engagement (ring emoji).”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

While Clayton and Susie may be thinking of wedding bells and/or babies in the future, right now it seems that dating and meeting a sloth makes them just as happy.

