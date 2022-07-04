Clay Harbor wears tiny trunks for his star-studded birthday pool party

Bachelor Nation’s Clay Harbor goes shirtless for a celebratory pool party. Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Clay Harbor had a Bachelor Nation birthday bash as he celebrated another year in style.

The Bachelor in Paradise star turned 35 and got festive in Fourth of July-inspired trunks to enjoy a pool party perfect for summer.

Clay flaunted his impressive abs while partying with several familiar faces within The Bachelor franchise.

Clay Harbor looks buff and bronzed for birthday fun

Clay Harbor was surrounded by his friends over his birthday weekend.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Clay shared a photo from his birthday dinner with Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile on one side of him and The Bachelor Season 24 lead Peter Weber on the other.

Clay also celebrated with the sun out and even more Bachelor Nation friends at a packed pool party.

Clay wasn’t shy in baring his abs and biceps by the pool while living it up at The Summer Club in New York City.

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Resharing a photo, Clay smiled in sunglasses and short patriotic swim trunks that featured red and white stripes with a star-spangled hem.

A sign behind Clay read, “Put a shirt on Clay.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Elizabeth Corrigan snapped a shot of Clay Harbor baring lots of thigh in his trunks while smiling and holding up chicken tenders in each hand.

Elizabeth wrote over the photo, “[Clay Harbor] on his birthday is the ONLY mood.”

Bachelor Nation stars party by the pool

Party attendees included The Bachelorette Season 16 stars Riley Christian and Jordan Chapman, The Bachelorette Season 17 star Pardeep Singh, and former Bachelor lead Peter Weber.

Riley shared a selfie with the boys on his Instagram stories, writing, “I never miss the plane.”

Elizabeth Corrigan shared a photo jam-packed with familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise as they posed for a group photo in their swimwear.

Bachelor Nation stars In the photo included The Bachelorette Season 18’s Olumide Onajide, who flaunted his famous abs, Riley Christian, Peter Weber, and birthday boy Clay Harbor.

There were also ladies from Bachelor Nation, including The Bachelor Season 26 stars such as Elizabeth Corrigan and Mara Agrait.

Elizabeth, who posed snuggled up with Clay Harbor, shared the pic and added a nod to Bachelor in Paradise, writing, “My kinda paradise.”

Happy birthday, Clay!

