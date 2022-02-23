Clay Harbor wants Teddi Wright to date his cousin Andrew Spencer

Clay Harbor attempts to play matchmaker for Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star Clay Harbor has often been an advocate for his cousin and Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Andrew Spencer.

Whether he’s promoting Andrew to become the next Bachelor or sending out tweets towards women that Andrew may be compatible with, it’s clear Clay would like to see his cousin find love.

Recently, Clay had his sights set on recently eliminated The Bachelor Season 26 star Teddi Wright, as he sent her a blunt message about dating Andrew.

Clay Harbor shoots a shot on cousin Andrew Spencer’s behalf

Despite receiving Clayton Echard’s first impression rose, Clayton and Teddi were unable to establish a solid enough connection, and on the latest episode of The Bachelor, Teddi Wright was sent home just before hometowns.

Teddi’s elimination meant she was likely single and back on the market, and Clay wasted no time in trying to set Teddi up with Andrew Spencer.

Clay took to Twitter and kept his request short and simple writing, “Teddi date my cousin.”

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Twitter

Teddi and Andrew do not appear to have publicly responded to Clay’s tweet, so it remains to be seen if Teddi would in fact be interested in exploring a romantic relationship with Andrew.

Clay’s tweet was met with support from those who agree that Teddi and Andrew could make a good match and hope to see the two meet up on Bachelor in Paradise next season.

Andrew Spencer reveals his top 4 Bachelor Nation crushes

Andrew Spencer recently revealed the four women he’d be most interested in pursuing within Bachelor Nation and Teddi was one of the women who made his list.

Along with Teddi, Andrew revealed two more women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor that caught his eye.

The two other The Bachelor Season 26 women that Andrew listed were Serene Russell and Susie Evans.

Both Susie and Serene have made it into Clayton’s final four, so it remains to be seen if they end up with Clayton or if they’ll walk away single.

The fourth and final woman Andrew expressed interest in was Bri Springs from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. However, Bri is currently taken as she’s in a committed relationship.

Now that it’s confirmed that Teddi doesn’t end up with Clayton, perhaps she’ll make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, and perhaps that will entice Andrew to join as well.

Do you think Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright would make a compatible couple?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.