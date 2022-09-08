Clay Harbor links up with Bachelor Nation stars Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick

Clay Harbor has appeared on seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Clay Harbor remains good friends with Bachelor Nation stars from all different seasons.

Recently, Clay hung out with Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick.

Peter and Dustin debuted on The Bachelorette Season 15 with lead Hannah Brown.

Peter then became a polarizing lead on The Bachelor Season 24 and started a podcast with Dustin called Bachelors in The City.

Clay, Peter, and Dustin enjoyed a summer night with a dog in tow.

Clay was all smiles as he snapped a pic with “the gang.”

Clay Harbor says ‘the gangs all here’ with Bachelor Nation stars

Peter Weber reshared a photo from Clay Harbor’s Instagram Stories, giving followers a view of their night out.

In the photo, Clay smiled in a blue shirt and dark shorts while standing in the middle with Dustin and Peter on each side.

Dustin struck a pose while Peter bent down to interact with a dog that appeared to run into the shot.

Clay wrote over the photo, “The gangs all here,” with a laughing emoji.

Clay Harbor attends Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s engagement party

Along with hanging out with his The Bachelorette Season 15 friends, Clay also showed up to support his Bachelor in Paradise friends in August.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale.

This summer, Joe and Serena had an engagement party with several Bachelor Nation stars in attendance, including Clay.

Clay shared two photos from the party on his Instagram.

In the opening photo, Clay smiled while posing arm and arm with Serena and Joe. All three wore white to the event.

In the second photo, Clay threw his hands up and smiled while Joe and Serena shared a passionate kiss beside him.

Clay captioned the post, “If the engagement party was this much fun I CANT WAIT to see the wedding. I promise one of these days we will be able to double date 😂 Swipe for the Insta vs reality.”

Clay appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and while he connected with The Bachelor Season 23 star Nicole Lopez-Alvar, he ultimately left the island single.

Now, Clay’s cousin and The Bachelorette Season 17 fan favorite Andrew Spencer is headed to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 this fall.

Time will tell if Andrew has more success finding love in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.