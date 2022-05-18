Clay Harbor flaunts washboard abs

Clay Harbor looks incredibly fit while posing in the city. Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Clay Harbor is one of the buffest members of Bachelor Nation.

Recently, Clay put his impressive set of muscles on full display.

Posing against a stunning view, Clay went shirtless in his latest post.

Clay Harbor is ripped in a shirtless selfie

Clay Harbor took to his Instagram stories to wow followers with his fit physique.

Clay posed in nothing but thigh-baring shorts and sunglasses as he leaned against a glass terrace, showing off biceps, abs, and a full head of hair.

Equally eye-catching was Clay’s backdrop, as he stood above a large body of crystal blue water, lush green grass, and shimmering tall buildings.

Clay wrote over the post, “My kinda Tuesday.”

Could Clay Harbor’s cousin Andrew Spencer appear on Bachelor in Paradise?

Clay Harbor has been a popular member of Bachelor Nation for a while. The Bachelor franchise became a family affair for Clay when his cousin Andrew Spencer appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17.

Andrew became a fan favorite on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and made it far in the competition.

However, Katie eventually chose to send Andrew home in one of the more emotional eliminations of the season.

Many viewers fell in love with Andrew’s charm and even rooted for Andrew to be named the next Bachelor.

Clay was also hoping to see his cousin become the Bachelor and revealed that a season of Andrew as The Bachelor lead nearly happened before producers eventually went with Clayton Echard from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clay and Andrew lived as roommates until recently, when Andrew moved to become roommates with his good friend and The Bachelorette Season 17 costar, Greg Grippo.

While Andrew couldn’t find love on The Bachelorette, fans may see Andrew return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Andrew has even listed the Bachelor Nation women he’d be interested in pursuing on the island, naming women such as The Bachelor Season 26 stars Teddi Wright and Serene Russell.

Fortunately for Andrew, Bachelor Nation ladies have also listed him as someone they hope to connect with on the island.

The BIP Season 8 cast is not yet announced, but it is now known that Jesse Palmer will host Bachelor in Paradise, and Wells Adams will return as BIP’s signature bartender when the summer spinoff returns this fall.

Stay tuned to see if Andrew Spencer will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.