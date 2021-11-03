Clay Harbor calls out double standard after Rodney Mathews runs naked on The Bachelorette — Kaitlyn Bristowe responds

Clay Harbor and Kaitlyn Bristowe share their contrasting views after the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 is marching on and Michelle Young is going on more and more one-on-one dates with the men.

On the latest episode, Michelle went on a one-on-one date with lovable contestant, Rodney Mathews, and Rodney was asked to bare a whole lot more than just his soul.

A game of Truth or Dare led to Rodney stripping naked for a whole audience and this led Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star, Clay Harbor, to respond with a tweet about gendered double standards.

Kaitlyn Bristowe caught wind of Clay’s tweet and responded with her own thoughts on the subject.

Clay Harbor questions the acceptability of Rodney Mathew’s streaking

Michelle appeared to have genuine chemistry with Rodney Mathews during their one-on-one date, as the pair partook in blindfolded taste tests, a colorful search for the keys to their handcuffs, and finally a bold dare back at the hotel.

Michelle and Rodney read a card that dared one of them to strip naked and run up and down a flight of stairs while the other yelled “This is our journey!” into a megaphone.

Rodney ended up being the one to strip down and he ran up the stairs with his nether regions being covered by a pillow. Michelle wasn’t the only one taking in the view as some men in the house and co-hosts Kaitlyn and Tayshia gawked at the spectacle.

While Rodney seemed to take the challenge and embarrassment in stride, Clay Harbor posed a question regarding the double standards surrounding the situation.

Clay tweeted, “If the Bachelor has a woman run around naked would that be acceptable? Serious question.”

Clay’s point has some validity because men on The Bachelorette are often expected to expose their bare bodies in a way that could feel more uncomfortable if women were asked to do the same.

However, Kaitlyn Bristowe felt women could and would do what Rodney did during the date.

Kaitlyn responded to Clay’s tweet saying, “I would do it…In fact I did do it. Extra points for someone finding the clip of me jumping off the dock naked from a dare.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe responds to Clay Harbor’s tweet. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Twitter

Kaitlyn Bristowe recalls her own naked scene

After beckoning someone to find the clip of Kaitlyn getting naked from a dare, one fan commented with the footage in question.

Along with the video, the fan wrote, “The footage that was asked for. Kaitlyn is a legend.”

In the clip, Kaitlyn removes her bikini bottoms and her behind is censored with the signature black bar before she jumps into the lake.

The footage that was asked for. Kaitlyn is a legend. #TheBacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/Idxx6P8Kcc — Andi Foster. (@AndaPanda16) November 3, 2021

What do you think of Clay’s question and do you think there’s a double standard when it comes to what’s acceptable for men and women within The Bachelor franchise?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.