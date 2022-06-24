Claudia Jordan stuns in blue bikini with friend Annie Ilonzeh

Claudia Jordan at 2019 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at Orleans Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Celebrity Apprentice star Claudia Jordan showed her fans that she’s still looking fabulous as she approaches 50.

Jordan recently shared a stunning image as she rocked a blue bikini and showed off her fit body alongside her friend Annie Ilonzeh.

The 1997 Miss Rhode Island USA winner and Miss USA finalist recently made headlines with comments regarding the way people view NFL star Russell Wilson and hip-hop star Future.

Claudia Jordan shows off bikini body

As she continues to appear on VH1’s Couples Retreat with boyfriend Kj Dismute, Claudia Jordan turned heads on her official Instagram page this past week with a series of photos featuring her friend, actress Annie Ilonzeh.

The duo appears in two-piece swimsuits as they pose in front of a grey and white rock wall. Annie wears a pink two-piece featuring black trim on the top and bottom.

Claudia is wearing a brilliant blue bikini featuring different shades of blue on the top as she gives a sideways pose with one knee bent. One of her hands rests against the rock backdrop, and her other is posed upon her head, caressing some of her hair.

A second photo has the friends giving close-up shots of their faces as they stare at the viewer. While Annie wears a pair of dark shades, Claudia has her eyes locked with the viewer’s eyes.

A third shot features a throwback shot with Annie and Claudia posing in front of Inglewood’s legendary Forum Club. This time both women are fully dressed in stylish club attire as they look ready to take on the night.

Annie Ilonzeh is known for various roles during her acting career, including a year on ABC’s soap opera General Hospital as Maya Ward and a brief role on the ABC reboot of Charlie’s Angels. She’s also had roles in Drop Dead Diva, Empire, Melrose Place, and Entourage, among other TV series.

Based on a comment from the Instagram post, she and Claudia met during a track event and she believes they were working on a webisode together in 2010.

Pic credit: @claudiajordan/Instagram

With their bikini photo, Claudia continued to show that she’s staying fit. On her Instagram Story, the 49-year-old reality TV star showed off part of how she keeps herself in fantastic shape as she took fans and followers with her for part of her run.

The old saying “No pain, no gain” came into play as she revealed on the slide she was pushing through hip pain “on level 10” but would later ice it up to recover.

Claudia recently called out Russell Wilson criticism

Several days ago, Claudia shared an Instagram video clip from The Neighborhood Talk in which she spoke about NFL star Russell Wilson being a role model for “how black men used to carry themselves,” and called out his “blackness” being questioned by others.

“Russell Wilson, to me, is a throwback to how Black men used to carry themselves before we got ratchet,” she said. “Before we started praising the lowest of the low. Before we started like, thinking it was cool to be dumb and ignorant and purposefully misspeaking, misspelling, sounding ignorant and dumb.”

Claudia went on to call out how others try to take away Wilson’s “Black card from him” since he carries himself well, treats his woman like a queen, and he’s not “acting up.”

She also brought up how people tend to hate on Ciara for moving on from Future to be with Wilson, suggesting Future supporters are jealous.

“The hate for Ciara is because she moved on from Future. So all these Future F-boys that are like him, ‘Futurelites,’ y’all feel some kinda way because that hit you in the gut,” she said in the clip.

“This reaction came after we covered yet another story of someone so ignorantly questioning Russell Wilson’s ‘blackness’ because he’s not ‘swagged out’ which I think is such a lazy, and low brow way of thinking! We are so much more than ‘swag’ and all this other goofy surface stuff. I just want us all to EMBRACE being great!! No young man (or woman) should feel their coolness or blackness will be in jeopardy for choosing class and excellence! Period! Let’s do better!” Claudia wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Ciara was engaged to Future in 2013, and the couple had a son Future Zahir Wilburn in May 2014. However, several months later, Ciara ended the engagement due to Future’s cheating.

She began dating Russell Wilson in early 2015, and they married over a year later. They now have two children: daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and son Win Harrison Wilson.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.