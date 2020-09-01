Clare Crawley returns to Instagram and she appears to still be on The Bachelorette set

Clare Crawley is back on Instagram.

The Bachelorette star had stopped using her phone when she started filming The Bachelorette.

While ABC may want everyone to think that she’s the Bachelorette and the season has filmed flawlessly, we all know that this isn’t the case.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare reportedly stopped filming after 12 days because she found love with Dale Moss.

The two reportedly got engaged and Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace her. The network hasn’t confirmed anything but Tayshia was spotted on location.

Her season reportedly wrapped up this weekend.

Clare Crawley is back on Instagram – in La Quinta?

Then, suddenly, yesterday, Clare popped back up on Instagram.

Read More Tyler Cameron updates Bachelorette fans on Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid

She shared the promo for her season and she later shared a quick video of herself, smiling and having fun.

The video said, “Blessed” and Bachelor fan accounts shared the post, questioning if she was still in La Quinta.

The background and the location could definitely look like La Quinta. But if production wrapped for Tayshia this weekend and if Clare has her phone back, why would she still be there?

Clare Crawley has been caught up in various rumors

During the time that Clare has been in quarantine at the resort, her name has been in the news almost daily.

Yesterday, there was a story that surfaced about Dale checking out penthouses apartments in New York City. It was proved to be an old article from 2018 covered by the New York Post.

In other words, Dale didn’t leave the ranch in the middle of filming to find them a penthouse in New York. In fact, we don’t even know at this point if Clare is moving to New York or staying put in Sacramento with Dale joining her there.

We do know that she’s possibly still staying at the resort in La Quinta. After Tayshia took over as The Bachelorette, Clare stayed behind to do some filming.

She was spotted with Chris Harrison a few times, even when Chris was supposed to be in quarantine.

We don’t know what that filming was all about. The Bachelor Nation stars are known to do follow-up interviews, where they talk about their decisions and relationships while filming the show, so Chris could have asked her about her decision to stop filming after 12 days and take a chance with Dale.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.