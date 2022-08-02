Clare Crawley reflects on the anniversary of the lowest point of her life 

Clare Crawley appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley got vulnerable with followers in her latest post.

Having gone through many public ups and downs since joining The Bachelor franchise, Clare suggested that the previous year was one of her hardest.

Clare reflected on the lowest point of her life a year ago with a video.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star also wrote a thoughtful caption to detail her thoughts a year later.

Clare’s friends, followers, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars appreciated the heartfelt post.

Clare received congratulatory comments after coming a long way in a year’s time.

Clare Crawley shares video from the lowest point of her life

Clare Crawley took to Instagram to share a video that began with her in bed with a white blanket over her chest as she appeared emotional.

The video was recorded before she removed her breast implants which had been causing her serious health struggles.

In the video, Clare expressed, “I love to feel healthy. I’m exhausted going on a walk. I love walking. I love exercising, but I get exhausted doing it. I don’t get energized from doing it so it’s time.”

Text over the video read, “One year ago today I recorded this…I was at the lowest point of my life. I was hopeless and could not see the light at the end of the tunnel. Little did I know what taking that brave step would do for my life….”

The video then cut to Clare looking healthy as she completed the Gaslamp Run.

The text above Clare read, “And today I’m not only walking, but running in the best year of my life!!!”

Clare added an inspirational message to her followers: “Don’t give up hope if you are going through a dark time.”

Clare captioned the post, “ONE year ago today @davidrankinmd removed my toxic breast implants that were slowly killing me. It truly felt like a rebirth. A coming home to my body and soul that I desperately needed. One year later, I never knew life could feel this good ❤️.”

Clare Crawley receives support from followers and fellow Bachelor Nation stars

The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller commented on Clare Crawley’s post with three red heart emojis.

Several commenters expressed how proud followers were of Clare.

Comments also included, “I’m sooo happy for you! I know how good it feels to get your body back!,” “So powerful Clare. Proud of you,” and “This gave me chills.”

