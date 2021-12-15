Clare Crawley fires shots at Dale Moss, claims he was acting ‘since day one’

Clare Crawley shades Dale Moss and his acting career. Pic credit: ABC

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’s on-again-off-again relationship did not appear to end on good terms and it seems the couple still has bad blood.

Recently, Dale had fans buzzing about his acting past and his upcoming movie, as he continues to leverage his newfound fame since appearing on The Bachelorette Season 16.

Clare Crawley chimed into the conversation with a shady remark about Dale and his acting career path.

Dale Moss stars in upcoming rom-com movie

A trailer was recently released for a romance film coming out in 2022 called Love, Game, Match starring Dale and actress Cristine Prosperi.

In the film, Dale plays love interest Ted opposite Cristine’s character named Liz. Liz is an economics teacher and, tying into the tennis-themed title of the film, Dale plays a tennis instructor. The pair appears to fall in love when tasked with planning the school carnival together.

The Bachelorette fans reacted to news of Dale’s film, with many marveling that Dale has a whole IMDB page and seems to be more well-versed in acting than previously thought.

However, for some people, Dale’s acting pursuits are not as surprising since Dale had often been accused of joining The Bachelorette with the ulterior motive of building up his career as an actor and public figure.

Clare appears to be among those that feel unsurprised at Dale’s attempts to make it as an actor.

Clare Crawley suggests Dale Moss was acting in their relationship

Clare Crawley took to her IG story to address Dale’s acting ventures.

While sitting in a sauna, Clare shared a photo of her legs and wrote, “For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips…”

Clare then made a telling statement when she wrote, “I had a front row seat to that since day one.” with a smirking emoji.

Clare’s comment certainly seems to allude to Clare feeling that Dale was fake and insincere from the beginning of their relationship and was perhaps putting on a performance rather than genuinely being in love with her.

On her season of The Bachelorette, Clare immediately fell head over heels in love with Dale, and the pair got engaged extremely quickly, which left many The Bachelorette viewers suspicious of how serious Dale and Clare were about their future together.

Clare and Dale would often break up and fire shots at one another and then get back together and reconcile. Ultimately it seems Clare was tired of putting on an act at the end of their relationship and she’s no longer holding back in calling Dale out.

