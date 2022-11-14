Clare Crawley explains why she’s having 2 wedding ceremonies

Clare Crawley found love with fiance Ryan Dawkins. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley has come a long way since joining The Bachelor franchise, and she’s now preparing for a wedding.

Clare announced her engagement to fiance Ryan Dawkins in October, and now she’s provided more insight into her wedding plans.

The Bachelor Nation star revealed she’s having two wedding ceremonies and explained how her mom played a part in the decision.

Along with addressing her ceremony, Clare also answered questions about her wedding dress preferences and gave her followers advice.

Clare also hinted at there being more to the story regarding why she left her season of The Bachelorette early.

Bachelor Nation viewers will recall Clare ended her season early after falling head over heels for Dale Moss.

Clare and Dale got engaged on The Bachelorette Season 16 and had an on-again-off-again relationship before calling it quits for good. Clare has now moved on with her new love Ryan.

Clare Crawley answers fans’ wedding questions

Clare took to her Instagram Stories for a morning Q+A.

One fan wanted to know when Clare and Ryan’s wedding would be.

Clare replied with a wifey sweater photo and wrote, “We are having 2 ceremonies! First one is a small intimate one so that my mom can be there and not overwhelmed. The second one, we have the date chosen, but need to make sure the location is available.”

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

The Bachelorette fans will recall that Clare’s mom is battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia, so Clare wants to be sure to accommodate her with a small ceremony.

Another follower asked which type of wedding dress styles Clare likes.

Clare shared a photo of a long white gown with lace in the back as she exclaimed, “I love a good back on a dress!”

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley reveals her stance on going back to The Bachelor franchise

Straying away from wedding questions, one fan wanted to know if Clare would have gone back to The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise if asked before meeting her fiance.

Clare was confident in her answer, expressing, “100% no. Let’s just say there were a few reasons I said yes to leaving the show early when they brought it up to me.”

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare also got vulnerable when offering advice to a follower who wanted to know how to navigate being single and lonely.

The Bachelor Nation star admitted to having many periods of loneliness both in and out of relationships.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

She healed from the loneliness by making rituals and routines of stuff she loves and by practicing lots of self-care. Clare also noted doing things for others helped her to overcome the struggle as well.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.